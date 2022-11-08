Three veterans coffee groups meet in Lancaster County to help veterans get through issues in their lives and connect them with each other so they can better support one another.
Veterans Union
The county’s newest group is the Veterans Union, which held its first meeting Oct. 11 at Church of Christ in Indian Land, with about 15 veterans there.
Bill Betit, who served in the Air Force during Vietnam, started the new group, which meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. He hopes to reach younger veterans who can’t meet in the mornings, when the other groups meet.
Betit and Marshall Henson, a retired US. Army signal corps member, are in charge of the meetings.
“We discuss anything and everything. If there’s something bothering a veteran, we will comment on it,” Betit said. “I think the veterans need to be taken better care of.”
Rolling Thunder S.C. Chapter President Kath Webb spoke at the group’s first meeting. She shared Rolling Thunder’s mission, which is to educate the public on the American soldiers left behind after all past wars, either as prisoners of war or missing in action.
“We’re committed to helping Americans in all wars, and what I got from the meeting is another resource to save veterans,” Webb said. “I will continue to attend the (Veterans Union) meeting as part of networking and sharing of resources to help veterans. If we all work together, we can ensure no one is left behind.”
The value of the coffee club is in helping veterans and offering a safe place for veterans to come and enjoy events and activities specifically for them, Betit said.
The group also sends emails to veterans who may not be getting information on veteran issues or activities.
Lancaster Veterans Coffee Club
The Lancaster Veterans Coffee Club has experienced a tremendous amount of growth in a short period of time since moving to Punky’s on Main in 2021.
P&J Sales owner Steve Eubanks and Punky’s owner Scott Edwards partner to host the Lancaster Veterans Coffee Club meetings.
“We feed them and let them drink coffee every Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.” Edwards said. “We let them fellowship and hang out with each other for a couple of hours.”
Edwards and Eubanks provide the coffee and food free to the veterans.
“We take care of the bill,” Edwards said. “That’s for them and that’s kind of our thank you to them. We appreciate them and thank them for what they have done, for their sacrifices, which enable us to live a life. We just want them to know we appreciate that.”
The group started with about 20 to 25 people. Now the attendance is in the 50-60 range, but sometimes it’s been close to 80, Edwards said.
The club is open to veterans of all ages, but most of its members are between 60 and 70.
“We’ve seen some veterans in their 30s who recently got out of the military,” said club treasurer Randy Collins. “We had one — George Waldrop — who lived to be 100. He was the patriarch of the club.”
Waldrop died Aug. 10, not long after celebrating his 100th birthday on July 26. The club celebrated his birthday on July 23 without him, as he was in the hospital that day.
Collins handles the club’s money and other economic issues. Club chaplains J.C. Dawkins and Jim Boling take care of the veterans’ spiritual and other needs.
“If they (veterans) need help with some issues, we will help them,” Collins said.
“This club is the greatest thing since sliced bread,” Boling said. “It’s really good to get people to come together to find out who’s sick and has diseases and needs help.”
The club moved its meetings to Punky’s after former 521 BBQ owner Mike Dial, a Navy veteran, moved and sold the restaurant, where the group was started.
“The new owner allowed us to continue meeting, but most of the staff left and it was not the same,” Collins said.
American Legion member Kevin White, a retired Marine and Navy Reservist, was eating breakfast at Punky’s when he told Edwards that the club needed another place to meet.
Unlike other veterans groups, the coffee club does not require veterans to join it, pay dues or come to meetings regularly. The club doesn’t have any particular types of programs either. It is not political, but occasionally has had various elected officials or candidates come to speak.
“You just show up and eat,” Collins said. “Part of my activities for the group is to send cards out to veterans who are sick, or, in some cases, families of the veterans who are members in the club.
“We also helped a couple of veterans do honor guard presentations at funerals, and we contributed some money to the Indian Land and Rock Hill honor guards.”
White plays a big role in putting newsletters out and getting the word out that veterans are welcome at the free club.
“The club gets all the veterans together and gives them a great support system,” he said. “We get to talk and share our stories and enjoy everybody’s company.”
The club helped veteran Karl Koch and his wife Carla by installing a new utility pole at their home.
“I can’t say enough about the Lancaster Veterans Coffee Club,” Carla said. “They’re a band of brothers. It doesn’t matter what age you are, they are supportive of each other. It’s a joyous group.”
Ray Dunsmore Veterans Coffee Club
The Ray Dunsmore Veterans Coffee Club, formerly called the Indian Land Veterans Coffee Club, has been around since 2016, carrying on the legacy of the late Ray Dunsmore, Betit said.
At a 2015 VFW meeting, Dunsmore got up and asked if anybody wanted to meet for coffee on Tuesday mornings. A number of people said they would come.
“A few of us were dragged along by friends,” Betit said. “Greg Beckworth, a Vietnam veteran, talked me into going.”
Dunsmore was a decorated Marine captain who started the club at McDonald’s, then moved it to CrossRidge Café.
“He handed the coffee club to me because he knew he was dying and … I have the computer skills to keep the records,” Betit said. “He just handed me the paperwork, and it was up to me.”
After Dunsmore’s death from COPD in 2017, the group changed its name to the Ray Dunsmore Coffee Club in honor of him.
“Ray Dunsmore was a kind, gentle, intelligent, and considerate person,” Betit said. “I believe Agent Orange in Vietnam gave Ray Dunsmore COPD.”
During COVID, the club met on Zoom for two months and got down to just a dozen members.
“We eventually got to a parking lot, (where we) sat in lounge chairs and talked and brought our coffee with us, which was tough, and did that for a month,” Betit said.
Twelve months after COVID, the club met at Betit’s church, Church of Christ at Indian Land, a couple of times because the club’s location at CrossRidge was having maintenance done.
It is now meeting again from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at CrossRidge Café.
For details, call Betit at 302-897-6030.