Classes for the Lancaster County School District aren’t the only ones that have started for the 2022-23 academic year. USC Lancaster classes started Thursday, Aug. 18, for college students. The school has about 1,750 students enrolled this semester.

The college, which opened an Indian Land campus in 2018, has moved into a newly renovated space at Indian Land Middle School. The site will continue to serve all types of students, including dual credit and senior citizens, in Indian Land and surrounding communities.

