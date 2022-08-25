Classes for the Lancaster County School District aren’t the only ones that have started for the 2022-23 academic year. USC Lancaster classes started Thursday, Aug. 18, for college students. The school has about 1,750 students enrolled this semester.
The college, which opened an Indian Land campus in 2018, has moved into a newly renovated space at Indian Land Middle School. The site will continue to serve all types of students, including dual credit and senior citizens, in Indian Land and surrounding communities.
USCL is also launching an Esports team this fall, to be coached by Colby Jones. It will compete in a newly designed space in Hubbard Hall.
“We are thrilled to kick off our 64th academic year at USC Lancaster,” said USCL Dean Walt Collins. “With hundreds of new Lancers, six new faculty members and four new staff members, the campus is once again abuzz with excitement. Celebrations and commemorations will highlight the fall semester along with the full spectrum of student support services to help our students succeed.”
The school will hold two celebrations this fall. USCL will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX equity in sports on Sept. 9, with remarks to given at the 1 p.m. women’s soccer match and the 6 p.m. volleyball match.
The second celebration will be the 10th anniversary of the Native American Studies Center, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the center. The celebration will include an arts and crafts sale, food truck and cultural demonstrations throughout the event.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
