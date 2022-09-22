A free hot meal and free groceries, clothing and shoes, as well as a day of fellowship, music and words of inspiration will highlight the KCOM Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Barr Street School.
“We would like to share our love for the Lord Jesus,” said Wayne Marsh, Kingdom Of Citizens Outreach Ministry co-founder. “This is the reason we reach out to so many communities and provide a day of sharing and caring.”
KCOM is sponsoring the event, along with Thomas Rogers Ministries and John Fagala and Sole2Soul Mission.
“We all do different things. Thomas Rogers Ministries brings produce, Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministries cooks hot meals, provides cleaning and hygiene items, and brings the word of God through preaching,” said KCOM cofounder Debra Marsh.
“Building stronger families and communities and encouraging boys and girls are our ultimate goals.”
The festival, which is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is open to the public. About 600 to 700 people are expected to attend.
“We believe in giving back to the communities and serving to share the message of Jesus Christ,” Debra said. “No money will be raised; everything is free.”
The meal will be chicken, hot dogs, homemade baked beans, chips, dessert and drinks.
Wayne will play contemporary and Southern gospel music at the event.
“Being able to inspire and encourage the body of Christ is a talent the speakers have,” Debra said.
The event will be in the Barr Street gym at 610 E. Meeting St., Lancaster.
For details, call Wayne and Debra Marsh at 704-289-1708, Mark Leak at 704-200-1984, Shelia Funderburk at 980-287-1344 or Connie C. Hayes at 704-254-0484.