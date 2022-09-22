A free hot meal and free groceries, clothing and shoes, as well as a day of fellowship, music and words of inspiration will highlight the KCOM Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Barr Street School.

“We would like to share our love for the Lord Jesus,” said Wayne Marsh, Kingdom Of Citizens Outreach Ministry co-founder. “This is the reason we reach out to so many communities and provide a day of sharing and caring.”

Trending Videos