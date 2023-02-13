A lot has changed in a year for Lancaster High School senior basketball player Grayson Kirk.
Kirk has helped lead the Bruins to the playoffs as they are ranked second in the state, with a 24-3 record, and own a share of the Region 3-4A title.
Things are good now, but they looked drastically different a year ago.
In February 2022, Kirk found himself lying on the ground, not realizing he had been shot, as he struggled to get up to run after whoever shot at him and his friends playing basketball at Hope on the Hill.
The shooter hasn't been caught yet.
Kirk was playing basketball, and said he never saw what happened, but knew something was wrong when he started hearing gunfire.
“I heard shots and by the time I got out of the gated area, I had fell. I thought I had hit my leg or something," he said. "I tried to get up and I couldn’t walk. I just sat there until the shooting stopped. I didn’t realize I had been shot. I thought I had just fell and messed my leg up.”
Kirk was struck in the stomach with a bullet that is still logged in his hip. Friends drove him to the hospital. With his adrenaline kicking in from everything that had happened, Kirk was able to stay calm, despite the chaos around him.
“I had a lot of people with me,” he said. “So I wasn’t by myself.”
Things could have been worse for Kirk had his friends not acted so quickly in getting him to the hospital, said his mom, Traci Kirk.
She was in Rock Hill at the time of the shooting when she got the call.
“His friend, Douglas, called hysterical and said I need to get to the hospital,” Traci said. “I heard him say Grayson got shot, but it didn’t register. I just got call after call from everybody getting the word.
"I hightailed it back to Lancaster and by the time I got to the hospital, there was a lot of people there. When I got in, they basically told me that he was going to have to have surgery.”
At the time of the shooting, Lancaster High head basketball coach Jerron Cauthen said the incident made him angry.
“You got an innocent young man, innocent people out there playing basketball,” he said. “Naturally, I am anxious to get there. When I pulled up, you see all those people out there – players, parents, school personnel, a little bit of everybody. You see students crying; you see parents crying. I am thinking the worst. Your emotions are up and down. I didn’t sleep at all that night.”
Kirk had his surgery in Lancaster and then was flown to a pediatric hospital in Charlotte for his recovery.
“I can’t say I thought the worst,” Traci said. “There was just a calming spirit that told me he was going to be OK. I broke down before I walked in the hospital door, seeing so many people there.”
Kirk’s surgery went well, but the bullet did damage. It went across his stomach and stopped at his hip.
“It damaged his small intestine,” Traci said. “He had to have some of it removed.”
Despite the surgery and going through everything, the ordeal didn’t sink in mentally for Kirk until he was in the hospital in Charlotte.
“When I woke up, that is when I realized it had really happened,” he said.
Coming back
Kirk said one of the first things he wanted to know is would he still be able to play basketball. When he was told yes, it eased his mind.
“Just being able to play with Lancaster for my last time was important,” he said.
Kirk went through physical therapy and said having to regain his strength was frustrating for him. At times, he even fought against the idea of going to physical therapy.
Kirk wasn’t afraid of losing a step, but knew he would have to regain weight and strength that he lost. He admits today that when it comes to basketball, he is still not at 100% yet.
“I feel like I am at 75 to 80%,” he said. “It was very important for me to come back. Seeing how everyone supported me when it happened, I want them to see I haven’t lost a step.
"I feel like all my teammates know we can really do this. If everybody does their part, we can have a great team.”
Cauthen said having him back this season adds to the team.
“Grayson is a winner,” he said. “Grayson has to be the most mentally tough young man in the state of South Carolina. For him to go through what he has gone through in the last five to six years and still have the attitude he has. I would take him at 70%. We have won 40-something ball games under his leadership. He is a winner. That is what I tell college coaches.”
Kirk is weighing his options for playing college basketball. He is waiting to see how things go in the playoffs, but teams already interested in him include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, SC State and others.
“He is going to let it play out,” Cauthen said. “He is going to have a chance.”
For Kirk, a second chance is all he needs.