Christmas Market: Lancaster County Parks and Recreation will host its annual Christmas Market at 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 26 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 S. Plantation Road, Lancaster. Admission is free. There will be over 35 vendors, food trucks and pictures with Santa. For details, call Anna Jordan at 803-289-6089.
Heath Springs for the Holidays: Heath Springs for the Holidays includes a live Nativity, giant Christmas slide, hay ride, free family photo booth, performances by the Andrew Jackson High School Woodwind Ensemble and community choirs, bike raffle ($1 per ticket), Christmas snacks and tree-lighting 2-5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Heath Springs Depot. Photo booth opens at 1:30 p.m. For details, call 803-273-2066.
Flat Rock Christmas Light Show: The Flat Rock Christmas Light Show begins Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 26 at 7248 Flat Rock Road, Kershaw. Shows are 6-10 p.m. Park across the road and tune in to 104.5 FM to listen as more than 10,000 lights flash in sync with the music.
Wreaths Across America: Fundraising for the annual 2022 Wreaths Across America commemoration at the Kershaw City Cemetery, 190 Kirk Ave., Kershaw, has begun. The ceremony and wreath laying is at 12 p.m. on Dec. 17. More than 500 wreaths will be laid on the grave markers of military veterans buried there. To buy wreaths ($15 each), send tax-deductible donations to Gary Sowell, 3516 Kershaw Highway, Kershaw, S.C. 29067. Make checks payable to Wreaths Across America. Donations must be in by Nov. 28. For details, call Sowell at 803-427-0607.
Lighting of the Greenway: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3 at the Lindsay Pettus Greenway. Park in the Lancaster High School visitor lot and enter form the Comporium Nature Pavilion entrance on Colonial Avenue. Local students will provide entertainment and there will be free cookies and hot chocolate. Bring a flashlight.
Christmas Chinese auction: 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Doors open at 11 a.m. Sponsored by the James R. Clark Sickle Cell Foundation’s Lancaster office. Tickets are $5 per sheet, with early-bird ticket specials through Nov. 27, for quantity purchases. Preorder tickets through cashapp $Doris Ealey and pick them up at the door.
Coat drive: Lancaster County Stormwater and Parks and Recreation are collecting new or gently used kids’ and adults’ winter coats and hoodies through Dec. 9. Mittens, gloves and hats welcome, too. Drop off at the Indian Land Recreation Center, 8286 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land.
‘Elf: The Musical’: The Lancaster Players will present “Elf: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, with a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 4 in the Stevens Theater at USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. Tickets are $12 for USCL students and children 12 and under and $15 for adults, available online at https://sc.edu/lancaster/players. Meet and greet with Santa for $5. For details, call 803-313-7000, text 803-386-8893 or emailusclplrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Winter Native American Art & Craft Sale: The Winter Native American Art & Craft Sale is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster. Shop for jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts and more unique artwork at the ninth annual sale. Free and open to the public.
Christmas in the City and parade: See Lancaster will host its annual Christmas in the City holiday celebration 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lancaster City Hall, 216 S. Catawba St., Lancaster, with free photos with Santa, free family photos and free take-home crafts. The event will also feature a Christmas bazaar 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall.
The county’s largest Christmas parade begins at 5 p.m. on Main Street, beginning at Springs Street and ending at Williams Street.
The festivities wrap up at 7 p.m. with a tree lighting at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St. For details, visit www.lancastercitysc.com or call 803-289-1699.
Christmas at the Historic Springs House: Lancaster County Council of the Arts will host Christmas at the Historic Springs House on Dec. 3. The afternoon will be filled with holiday inspired activities, including kid’s crafts, snacks, and shopping.
American Red Cross blood drives:
• Dec. 3, 2:30-7 p.m., Covenant Baptist Church, 165 Craig Manor Road, Lancaster
• Dec. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Masonic Lodge of Lancaster, 205 McCardell St., Lancaster
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Christmas Lights in the Park: The Kershaw Community Park Council , along with churches and schools, will host the third annual drive-through Christmas Lights in the Park beginning at dusk Dec. 3 at Stevens Park, 200 Close Circle, Kershaw. New this year is the 208th Army Band, which will play Christmas music in front of the Welsh’s Station Playground. The free event will also include carolers in the pavilion, the Simple Faith Ranch live Nativity, light displays throughout the park, luminaries along the entrance road, a giant waving snowman, Christmas trees and Santa.
Untouchables M/C Toy Run: Meet at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Big Lot’s parking lot in Lancaster, kickstands up at 2 p.m. Last stop will be at Legends Sports Bar & Grill, 1384 Old Charlotte Road, Lancaster. For details, call 803-416-3516.
EMK Classical Concert: The Lancaster County Council of the Arts will host the EMK Music Classical Concert at the Historic Springs House at 2 p.m. Dec. 4. This event will be free to the public. Visit artslancaster.com for updates.
CAC Conversation canceled: The Cultural Arts Center December Lunchtime Conversation, set for Dec. 7, has been canceled due to the illness of speaker Donald Sweeper. He has booked two future dates with the CAC: Dec. 6, 2023, to perform “Scrooge According to Gullah: Dickens Carol Reincarnated,” and Feb 7, 2024, for an early Black history talk.
‘A Christmas Carol:’ The Community Playhouse of Lancaster County will present this heartwarming story about the spirit of Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11 in the Bundy Auditorium at USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. All tickets are $10, available online at www.lancasterplayhouse.com.
Kershaw Christmas Parade: The Kershaw Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. Dec. 10. The parade starts at the corner of Church and North Hampton streets, proceeds south on Hampton, then takes a right onto Maston Street to end. For details, call Sheila Holley Hinson at 803-243-0195.
Indian Land Christmas Parade: Indian Land will hold its fourth Christmas parade at 4 p.m. Dec. 10. The parade’s theme is “Get Your Jingle On.” The parade will feature entries from local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations, as well as Santa Claus. The parade starts on River Road and turns onto the service road behind Indian Land Middle and Intermediate schools, ending behind IL Elementary. The parade will be followed by the tree-lighting ceremony in front of the intermediate school. Visit ILCPO.ORG to enter the parade, sponsor it or volunteer at it.
Free Christmas dinner: Noon Dec. 11 at New Missionary Baptist Church, 929 Rocky River Road, Lancaster. Free Christmas dinner for the community; drive thru until all dinners are gone. For details, call 803-235-9242.
Lighting of the Way: Van Wyck’s annual Lighting of the Way is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, when residents meet at the Van Wyck post office at the corner of Steele Hill and Old Hickory roads to light hundreds of candles along the community’s main streets. Outdoors programs will be held at Van Wyck Presbyterian and Van Wyck United Methodist churches. The event will end at the community center. For details, contact Laura Clark at lalyc2000@yahoo.com or 803-517-5745.
Holiday Home Tour: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 17. Tour some of the most beautifully decorated homes in Lancaster County for the holidays. Visit artslancaster.com for details.
Van Wyck Christmas Parade: The 11th Van Wyck Christmas Parade will be at noon Dec. 17. It will begin at the intersection of Old Hickory and Steele Hill roads. Santa will be at the community center following the parade for photographs, and food trucks will be onsite. Parade applications are available at the Van Wyck post office or from Brandon Coker, 803-46-7238 or crvwfd@gmail.com.
Live nativity downtown: Simple Faith Ranch will stage a live nativity 5-9 p.m. Dec. 17 in the old post office parking lot at 305 S. Main St., Lancaster. Various scenes will depict the true meaning of Christmas with live participants and animals. Cars will enter from Main Street and exit onto White Street for the drive-thru event. For details, contact SimpleFaithRanch@gmail.com or 443-421-1809.
Celtic Christmas Concert: Jennifer Licko will perform a Celtic Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Her high-spirited band of fiddlers, vocalists and dancers will present a rollicking holiday concert. Tickets are $26.23 each, available in advance at https://www.lcactickets.org.
NASC exhibits: USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster, is hosting “Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” in the center’s Red Rose Gallery through Dec. 20, and “Discussions with Elders: A Photographic Essay,” in the center’s Five Points Gallery through June 15, 2023.
Breastfeeding classes: MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center offers free breastfeeding classes 7-9 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the first-floor board room, 800 W. Meeting St., Lancaster. The next class is Dec. 21. To sign up, parents should call the newborn nursery at 803‐286‐1443. or 803‐313‐3284. Classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Signups can include up to two individuals.
Health Extension for Diabetes Class: Lancaster County Cooperative Extension is offering a free program for people diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 10, participants will meet for one hour every week for diabetes education, self-management tips and support. Multiple time slots for in-person or online classes via Zoom. Call 803-745-5003 for details.
History museum now open: The Lancaster County Historic Courthouse Museum, 100 N. Main St., Lancaster, is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and by appointment on the first and third Saturdays of the month. To make an appointment, call 803-285-1565 or email lan.historicalcommission@yahoo.com.
The museum is operated by the Lancaster County Historical Commission, which needs volunteers and is forming a Friends of the Lancaster County Museum group. Anyone with an interest in the county’s history is welcome.
Line dance lessons: 7-8:45 p.m. Thursdays at Lancaster Bowling Center, 1352 Reece Road, Lancaster. $5 per person. All levels and beginners are welcome. Proceeds benefit Christian Services. For details, call 803-289-6473.
Legion flag pole drive: The American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary is raising money to replace the seven wind-damaged flag poles at the Legion Post 31 building in Lancaster. Donations may be sent to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, 2066 Mountain Laurel Road, Lancaster, SC 29707; or use PayPal at ala.unit31@yahoo.com.
Community garden: The United Way of Lancaster is taking applications for the 2022 garden season. If you would like a plot in the community garden at the corner of Springdale and Plantation roads, visit www.uwaylcsc.org/community-garden to download an application, or come by the office at 109 S. Wylie St., Lancaster, to pick up one in person. Existing gardeners do not need to fill out an application.
COVID-19 vaccines, testing: MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center, 800 W. Meeting St., is offering COVID-19 vaccines in its outpatient pharmacy on the first floor. Rapid testing is available at MUSC’s primary care offices in Indian Land, Lancaster, Great Falls, Richburg and Chester.
STEM Challenges: 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster. Each week there will be a new challenge that focuses on a different STEM aspect. For details, contact Susie Baker at sbaker@lancastersc.net or 803-285-1502.
Library storytime and crafts: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster. Each storytime for children ages 2-5 includes a couple of stories, time to get the wiggles out and an optional craft. For details, contact Susie Baker at sbaker@lancaster sc.net or 803-285-1502.
Ongoing
Vehicle donations: Christian Services is now accepting vehicle donations of cars, trucks, recreational vehicles and trailers. Donations are tax-deductible and all proceeds benefit Christian Services’ programs. For details or to schedule pick-up, call 803-285-9327.
Kershaw Farmer’s Market: Sunrise to midday every Saturday, weather permitting, in the 200 block of South Hampton Street, Kershaw.
Marine Corps League: 7 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at 347 Brooklyn Ave., Lancaster, with a meal at 6 p.m. For details, call Jerry Holt at 973-897-9251 or visit www.tinyurl.com/marineleague1169.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12136: 9:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at Brews Tavern, 8083 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for fellowship. New members are welcome and should bring a copy of their DD214. For details, contact James Taylor at jstaylor43@yahoo.com or 803-493-4361.
Veterans Coffee Clubs:
• Ray Dunsmore Coffee Club, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at CrossRidge Cafe, 2001 Parkway Drive, Indian Land, and is open to all vets.
• Lancaster Coffee Club, 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Punky’s on Main, 306 S. Main St., Lancaster.
• Veterans Union, 7 p.m. second Tuesday at Church of Christ at Indian Land, 635 Jim Wilson Road, Indian Land. For details, call Bill Betit at 302-897-6030.
Lancaster Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5936: 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at American Legion Post 31, 823 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster. A meal is served before the meeting at 6 p.m. For details, call 803-235-8667.
Lancaster American Legion Post 31: 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at 823 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster. A meal is served before the meeting at 6 p.m. For details, call 803-246-1454 or 803-283-2394.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 14: 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the American Legion, 823 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster. For details, call 803-285-4081.
Kershaw American Legion: 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Kershaw Bowling Alley, 200 Close Circle, Kershaw.
Surplus food distribution: HOPE in Lancaster, 2008 Pageland Highway, offers a drive-thru surplus food distribution in its parking lot 2:30-3:30 p.m. every Thursday. Surplus food is available for the first 100 vehicles. Requirements include a S.C. photo ID and a piece of mail with your correct name and address to indicate that you live in Lancaster County.