Christmas Market: Lancaster County Parks and Recreation will host its annual Christmas Market at 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 26 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 S. Plantation Road, Lancaster. Admission is free. There will be over 35 vendors, food trucks and pictures with Santa. For details, call Anna Jordan at 803-289-6089.

Heath Springs for the Holidays: Heath Springs for the Holidays includes a live Nativity, giant Christmas slide, hay ride, free family photo booth, performances by the Andrew Jackson High School Woodwind Ensemble and community choirs, bike raffle ($1 per ticket), Christmas snacks and tree-lighting 2-5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Heath Springs Depot. Photo booth opens at 1:30 p.m. For details, call 803-273-2066.

To add coming events to this listing, email your submission to news@thelancasternews.com, fax it to 803-283-8969, or mail it to The Lancaster News, P.O. Box 640, Lancaster, SC 29721. Events run on a chronological, first-come/first-serve basis as space allows.

Trending Videos