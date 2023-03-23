Lancaster residents had a groovy time attending Columbia City Ballet’s “Studio 54.” Attendees of the premiere performance complimented the Lancaster County Council of the Arts on a spectacular show that took them back in time.
Invitation to Columbia
High remarks were given to the 11 Lancaster celebrities who graced the stage with their best disco dance moves: Pat Clancy, Jackie Harris, Eric Rowell, Bart Montgomery, Lisa Knox, Savannah Crosby, Elizabeth Howe, Holly Furr, Sharon Novinger, Faynette Waldrop and Jodie Plyler.
William Starrett, Columbia City Ballet’s executive and artistic director, was enamored with Lancaster’s celebrity dancers, and has invited them to join the company again for their “Studio 54” performances in Columbia. If you missed their debut, they’ll be on stage at the Koger Center on March 24-25.
LCCA Executive Director Debbie Jaillette is thrilled some of Lancaster’s most well-known community members were able to join Columbia’s professional dancers.
“Our local celebrity dancers brought their very familiar faces and a fun element to the 'Studio 54' stage and were so well received,” she said. “These folks demonstrated their inner dance skills and spirit of collaboration in our newest celebration of the art of dance. We are grateful for the time they devoted to rehearsal and the performance, and are thrilled most will be able to perform again with the Columbia City Ballet at the Koger Center this weekend.”
Disco takes stage
"Studio 54" takes the spirit and energy of the famous NYC disco night club and visualizes it for the stage. Columbia City Ballet company artists performed mesmerizing and expressive choreography to a number of classic 1970s hits, including “Staying Alive,” “Disco Inferno” and “Boogie Wonderland,” to name just a few.
The audience was even invited to join the company in dancing to the iconic “Y.M.C.A.” at the end of the performance.
