“Having books around encourages children to read,” Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 14 for a Little Free Library at Caroline Court.
“This project encourages socialization and education,” Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Brenda Thompson said of the recent installation of the library.
The mayor, several members of the chamber board and some Lancaster Housing Services board members were present for the cutting of the big blue bow.
The children who built and painted the library actually cut the ribbon.
“Whoa, these gold scissors are so big!” exclaimed one of the children.
They were all smiles as the adults gathered around and admired their handiwork. Several girls from the neighborhood attended a “Little Libraries” camp back in August.
“The older group built the structure, and the littles painted it,” said Kirsten Willis, director of Lancaster Housing Services.
“I got to use a drill to put the screws in, and I used glue to put the glass in the door,” said Aubrie Moore, 11.
“I mixed pink and yellow paint together on one of the sides,” said Skylar Twitty, 7, who helped paint it.
The project received a huge donation of books from the Lancaster County Library.
“Home Depot donated the materials and we partnered with She Built This City (SBTC), a nonprofit in Charlotte, N.C.,” Willis said.
SBTC promotes the construction trades among youth, women and marginalized communities.
Lancaster Housing Services Board Chair Dr. Deborah Cureton credited her lifelong love of reading to her grandmother.
“She began to teach me to read when I was just 2 years old,” she said.
“I have been reading ever since!”
The boys and girls living in this community will now also have an opportunity to fall in love with reading — “a fun way to learn,” DeVenny said.