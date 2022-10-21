Expert surgeon, caring doctor, Christian role model, gentleman, mediator, humorist, wartime medic, husband, dad, grandfather, humorist, engaging storyteller and saxophone player.
Those phrases don’t come close to describing the fun-loving, humble and compassionate spirit of Dr. George David Jr.
The beloved community icon and physician who prayed on his knees before surgery and ministered to hurting people with medicine, deeds and kind words, died Oct. 13 at his Lancaster home. David was 90 years old.
His skilled and deft hands saved more than one life, said colleague and fellow surgeon Dr. Wendell Goins.
He called David “the male version of Melanie” from Margaret Mitchell’s novel, “Gone with the Wind” in a Facebook post.
“He never said anything bad about anyone (even to those who may have deserved it). He treated everyone the same (no matter your station in life) with grace and gratitude,” Goins said. “He did not have a malicious bone in his body.”
Coming here
A Florence County native, George’s career in medicine grew out of his military service as an Army medic in the Korean War.
Druid Burtner said her dad suffered some permanent partial hearing loss from the percussion of shells, while treating wounded soldiers on battlefields.
“He was a fearless man and was never afraid of anything,” she said. “One of the things he taught us as children was, ‘Don’t worry about the mule going blind, just load the wagon,’ ” about the importance of getting the job done.
After receiving his military discharge, David earned a medical degree and surgical certification from the Medical University of South Carolina.
He married Marilyn Cribb in 1957. Calling her the love of his life, the Davids were married for 57 years until her death in 2014.
David first opened up a medical practice in Kingstree in 1966, but moved to Lancaster in 1967 as a surgeon at Marion Sims Memorial Hospital, which eventually became Springs Memorial Hospital and is now MUSC Health — Lancaster.
David practiced medicine here until 2014. After retiring, he would still fill in at the local hospital when asked.
“The reason why he came to Lancaster is because all of his Army buddies were from here,” said his daughter, Susan David, noting that the gifted surgeon turned down more lucrative opportunities to work with a famous surgeon on the West Coast or open his own practice in Myrtle Beach. “He felt such a connection to them. He saw war up close and the brutality of it.”
And David did help people, as indicated by a touching story told by Mary Gainer Culp that was posted on the Dr. George L. David Jr. Memorial Page. David’s granddaughter, Madison Burtner, created the social media page, which has almost 600 members.
In April 1979, Culp said she suffered serious complications after giving birth to her “first and only son.” In shock, Culp was seriously hemorrhaging blood. The bleeding would not stop and David was called in.
Culp said when she got to surgery, she asked a nurse if she could speak with David, but was told the surgeon was too busy and she could talk to him later. Adamant, Culp said she told a nurse that she needed to “talk to him now.”
The nurse, Culp said, told her to look over her right shoulder.
“As I looked, Dr. David was on his knees, praying for me, the surgical staff and for himself,” Culp said. “They tell me that they brought me back two times before getting me stable and ready for recovery. We named our son David Charles and were going to call him Charlie. But we changed that and call him David.”
The surgeon even stepped up behind the scenes at the hospital to help mediate occasional staff squabbles, Susan said. He would even go the extra mile by spending the night in a patient’s room to make sure they were OK, and prayed in the waiting rooms with the families of his patients.
Susan recalled how a local store owner was critically shot during a robbery that illustrates her father’s dedication and love for his patients.
“His injuries were quite extensive and Dad saved his life by staying up at the hospital five days in a row,” she said.
Susan also noted that David bought the suit that former NFL player Jim Duncan was buried in after Duncan’s death in 1972.
“He (Duncan) had gone through some really hard times,” Susan said. “That’s a story that needs to be shared that shows the kind of man our father was.”
Nicholas Burtner noted that when his grandparents encountered car crashes they would stop, so David could see if there was anything he could do.
“He was like that, up until forever,” Nicholas said.
Money never an issue
Druid said that David never demanded money and wrote off tons of medical bills for patients who couldn’t afford to pay.
“Money never mattered to him,” Madison said. “People paid him in vegetables and baked goods. All he wanted to do was help people feel better. He made such an amazing impact in this community and loved Lancaster with all his heart.”
Madison said a former surgical nurse reached out to the family to share a story of how David taught her what was really important.
The woman was frustrated because she had to work three Sundays in a row on emergency surgeries.
“I was crying because I felt like I was a bad mom because my kids were missing church again because of work,” Madison read from the woman’s letter.
“He (David) put his arm around me and asked, ‘Do you feel like you are doing God’s calling being a nurse?’ I said, yes, I do. He said, ‘Then, you are doing God’s work just like I am and I am his eyes if you have to miss church because you are doing what God wants you to do.’ I’ve never forgotten that and told so many co-workers the same thing, too. He was a brilliant man,” the woman wrote.
David’s memorial service was Tuesday, Oct. 18. He is survived by daughters, Susan David and Druid Burtner, son George David III, and grandchildren, Madison Burtner and Nicholas Burtner.
His family has asked that memorials in his honor be made to the charity of one’s choice.
“He was a great man,” Nicholas said.