A German company has moved its U.S. operations from New York to Indian Land.
Captron, an electronics manufacturer, has relocated its U.S. headquarters, sales and service operations to Lancaster County from White Plains.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A German company has moved its U.S. operations from New York to Indian Land.
Captron, an electronics manufacturer, has relocated its U.S. headquarters, sales and service operations to Lancaster County from White Plains.
The company, based in Bavaria, Germany, manufactures high-quality sensors that support food and beverage, pharma, building engineering, automotive manufacturing, aviation, robotics, logistics and traffic and transportation.
“Selecting the Charlotte region was a strategic decision, based on the favorable advantages of operating costs, infrastructure and talent found here,” said Sean Walters, Captron North America general manager.
The company reached out to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance last spring in looking to relocate. The alliance then turned to Lancaster County to see if there was a place for them.
Captron moved into the Rubicon Business Center in December. Rubicon offers multi-tenant office and warehouse space in the Bailes Ridge Corporate Park in Indian Land, off S.C. 160.
“This is a new operation in the county,” said Lancaster County Economic Development Director Brian Fulk. “It is a small operation, just beginning. This is a perfect location for Captron.”
He said Captron is the "world leader for capacitive sensor switches."
Fulk said he hopes that as Captron grows, it can expand more into Lancaster County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.