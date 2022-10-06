October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Pink Group in Sun City Carolina Lakes and the Baxter Team at ReMax are planning a special event to mark the occasion and provide support for breast cancer patients.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., they are hosting a cookie party at Crumbl Cookies, located at 7756 Charlotte Highway, Suite 102, in Indian Land.
Cookies never fail to make people happy and to make people feel better, so what could be better than enjoying cookies for a cause? A portion of all cookie sales during the charity event will be donated to The Levine Cancer Institute’s Project Pink Fund.
Members of the Sun City Carolina Lakes Pink Group are either going through treatment for breast cancer or are survivors and thrivers of breast cancer.
The group raises funds to support the Atrium Foundation Project Pink, a program that provides mammograms, biopsies and medical follow-up care for women who are uninsured or who cannot afford the essential care.
The group is also selling beautiful pink bows to adorn mailboxes, porches or golf carts during October.
“We want to be sure all women remember to do their self-breast exams monthly and get their annual mammograms. It saves lives,” said Sue Stutman, co-coordinator of the Pink Group.