LANSPTS-01-25-23 IL HOOPS Mike Jones

Indian Land’s Mike Jones goes up for a shot during the Warriors’ Jan. 20 game against Catawba Ridge.

 Eric Rowell

Catawba Ridge High School held off a fierce rally by the Indian Land Warriors to secure a Region 3-4A road win, 64-59.

The Warriors, down by 20 points midway through the third period, went on a 13-5 run to close out the quarter and cut the lead down to eight, 55-43. Sincere Rasul had three 3-pointers during the run and finished the Friday, Jan. 20 game a team-high 22 points.

Trending Videos