Lancaster — Corey Brandon Montgomery, 23, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Funeral service is 4 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, by the Rev. Mitch Gulledge. Burial following at Elmwood Cemetery, Fort Lawn.
The family will receive friends 3-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Born Jan. 10, 2000, in Lancaster County, Corey is survived by his mother, Jessica Gainey Beard; father, Kris Beard; daughters, Haven Grace and Madelyn Kate; brother, Hayden Beard; maternal grandparents, Berry and Debbie Gainey, paternal grandparents, Sherry Brown and Billy Beard; great-grandmother, Mary Katherine Bayne; and mother of children, Lindsey Robinson.