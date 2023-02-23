Mr. Atlee Brown came to Heath Springs High School as its principal in 1964.
And every student immediately found out one very important thing – Mr. Brown was “The Man.” We realized real fast he was ex-military, a man of high character, a man of high expectations.
And we found out real fast he was a “it’s my way or no way with no debate” kind of disciplinarian. He was the true example of “there’s a new sheriff in town” at Heath Springs High.
As we went through school, his “no debate or wavering” on rules and discipline policies got clearer with each day and each incident – lots clearer.
And during the years since we graduated high school, any time old Heath Springs schoolmates get together, we ultimately end up with a Mr. Brown “incident.” We often bring up what we called the Three Licks or Three Days Club – a club I was a member of.
On Feb. 16 this year, if all those club members had attended Mr. Brown’s funeral, we would’ve had to move it to the Carolina Panthers stadium.
Here are some of my favorite Mr. Brown incidents:
The bus trip
One morning during my senior year, a bus broke down, and Mr. Brown told my classmate Jimmy Hinson to take his bus and pick those kids up. High school students drove the school buses back then.
Well, several of us overheard that conversation and decided we wanted to ride along. We slipped onto the bus with Jimmy. And we really had a good time – until the bus got back to school.
Guess who was standing outside waiting on us – Mr. Brown. And we all knew we were in trouble.
Mr. Brown climbed on the bus, gave us one of those classic, silent, “let me memorize you all” looks around the bus, and said, “If you’re a regular rider, go ahead and get off the bus and go to class.”
He was quiet for a minute, giving those of us he knew weren’t regular riders that hard, cold Mr. Brown stare. Then he said, real low, real tough, “The rest of you go to my office.”
Two minutes later, we stood in that office, and he stared at us again, stared and said, “You know what you did. And you have a choice – three licks or three days.”
When Mr. Brown got to me, I said, “I have a question. If I take the three licks, will my daddy ever know about this?”
Mr. Brown looked me hard right in the eyes and said, “Unless you tell your daddy, he’ll never know.”
That settled it for me. I said, “Let’s get mine taken care of.”
Man, were those three licks rough. Just to give you an idea how rough they were, one time Mr. Brown gave Dwight McPherson the choice of three days or three licks.
Dwight says after the first lick, he looked up at Mr. Brown and pleaded, “Is there any way we can renegotiate so I can get the three days?”
Like I said, Mr. Brown’s three licks were tough.
But my getting three licks was way better than Daddy finding out about what I’d done, because I knew if Daddy found out, he would give me licks, too. And I was pretty sure not just three.
Years later, I asked Daddy if he knew about Mr. Brown giving me those three licks. He didn’t. Mr. Brown had never said anything to him about it.
That’s the man Mr. Brown was – a man of his word, a man you could trust, a man who swung a tough paddle.
Cut school and you pay
My wife Jan, also a Heath Springs alum, decided to skip school one day with some friends. But later that day, her conscience got the best of her. She headed back to school and told Mr. Brown what she’d done.
Mr. Brown told her, “Jan, it’s good of you to admit cutting school.” He paused, and Jan felt so relieved. But then he said, “But you’re still going to face punishment.”
Mr. Brown suspended her for three days, and the truant officer visited her during her suspension to make sure she was at home. We’re both pretty sure Mr. Brown had a hand in that visit.
Her honesty probably saved Jan from becoming a member of the Three Licks Club, but Mr. Brown believed in holding people accountable.
And his holding us accountable made us better people.
Always our coach
Mr. Brown got involved in coaching football and basketball as soon as he got to Heath Springs High. And he left a lasting legacy in each.
He assisted Sidney Max Cauthen in building a championship football program at Heath Springs – one that played in the state championship game four years in a row. And in 1967, we won the state championship.
Fifty-plus years later, all our players continue to be proud of and talk about being part of those teams.
Lots of days when football practice started, Mr. Cauthen would say, “Backs over here with me, and linemen go with Mr. Brown.”
As soon as Mr. Cauthen said that, you could look at the faces of the players going with Mr. Brown and see their concern. Concern because they knew that day was going to be a rough tough day.
Fifty years later, in 2017, when we were planning our state championship football reunion, I told Jimmy Hinson, an All-State tackle on our state championship team, to contact Mr. Brown and tell him we wanted him to say a few words at the reunion. I saw again that same look of concern in Jimmy’s face.
He immediately answered me with, “I’m not going to TELL Mr. Brown nothing,” Jimmy said, “but I’ll be glad to ASK him if he’ll speak.”
I don’t know if during this story you noticed or not, but I called our two coaches Mr. Cauthen and Mr. Brown. We players never called either of them coach, only Mister.
We saw them as what men should be – as men we admired and respected – not just as coaches.
On our toes
When Mr. Brown first moved to Heath Springs, he rented a room from Heath Springs alum Benjie Gregory’s grandmother.
His grandmother lived next door to Benjie, and he learned quickly at school how Mr. Brown was with discipline issues. So for months while Mr. Brown lived there, Benjie was scared to go outside at home for fear of seeing him.
When Mr. Brown finally moved, Benjie said he was so glad and excited to get to play in his yard again, without being afraid Mr. Brown would see him.
Mr. Brown always kept us on our toes in school and out of school, especially Benjie.
Understanding the real man
After I graduated and through the years, I’d see Mr. Brown in the community, and we’d talk about our gardens and life in general.
And I realized then the real man he was. He, along with my daddy, helped mold me in the right way to go about life.
At our 50-year class reunion several years ago, I was publicly able to thank Mr. Brown for his guidance in my school years and his guidance in my life afterward.
He’s someone I’ll always look up to and appreciate.
In this column, I’ve shared only a very few memories and stories I have of a great man who was such a driving force in my young life at Heath Springs High and for years after.
I’m sure every one of us who had the privilege to be one of his students could share many more stories.
Mr. Brown is in his heavenly home now, a home he earned through his love for his family and the students he served, and a home he earned through his work to make this community a better place.
And I know if there are ever any discipline issues in heaven, Mr. Brown is right there – willing and able – to handle those issues.
Rest in peace, Mr. Brown. We’re better people because you were in our lives.