Changes to help congestion and safety along U.S. 521 have been discussed, but what those changes look like and when they might arrive are still unknown.
Lancaster County Council was briefed by Councilman Brian Carnes about the U.S. 521 corridor evaluation from the latest Rock Hill-Fort Mill Area Transportation Study (RFATS) meeting. Carnes is an RFATS Committee member.
The most recent discussion regarding the highway looked at congestion and safety from the North Carolina state line south to S.C. 75 in Indian Land, roughly 8.5 miles of the four-lane road.
“This is an ongoing process,” Carnes said. “The operating conditions are being evaluated. Project alternatives are being suggested.”
Parallel roads that come off or near U.S. 521, such as Harrisburg, Marvin, Possum Hollow and Henry Harris roads, are also being looked at regarding how changes might affect them.
“These roads provide some avenues of getting traffic off Highway 521,” Carnes said. “There would have to be pretty substantial work done on several of these roads in order for this to be sufficient.”
Carnes said more information needs to be developed about what work would need to be done on these other roads and how that could help with the potential work on U.S. 521.
Widening types
There are three different types of widening the RFATS Committee is looking at for U.S. 521. Those are a traditional widening, a reduced-conflict intersection (RCI) widening and a hybrid of the two.
The closest thing to an RCI intersection already in the county is near the North Corner Store off U.S. 521 near its intersection with West North Corner Road.
“Basically, the traffic coming from the lesser road goes onto the main road and is then routed to a traffic signal downstream from where the traffic is and people are able to do a U-turn and go back the opposite way,” Carnes said. “These are especially useful if you have an intersection where you have a lot of traffic because it helps moves the traffic to where you don’t have the intersection accidents.”
Carnes said these type of intersections are ones you have to get used to. The intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 521 is where this type of RCI widening is being proposed.
“I don’t think it is a good idea, because you have too much traffic flowing through there,” Carnes said. “There are some roads in the state that use this concept and it works good, but again, it has to be the right intersection.”
An RCI widening is also being proposed at U.S. 521 and Jim Wilson Road as well.
Traffic analysis shows that by 2045, if no congestion measures were put in place on U.S. 521, there would be even more traffic problems at the intersections of Jim Wilson Road, Doby’s Bridge Road and S.C. 160.
If a traditional widening of U.S. 521 were to take place, making it a six-lane road, that should help the Jim Wilson Road intersection, but that would still leave issues at Doby’s Bridge Road and S.C. 160.
An RCI widening would relieve issues at Doby’s Bridge and Jim Wilson roads, but not necessarily S.C. 160.
“They are just looking at intersections and seeing what could work,” Carnes said. “They haven’t done any traffic counts yet.”
An estimated cost for a traditional six-lane road widening at these intersections would be $102.6 million, while an RCI version would be $124.7 million. A hybrid widening would be about $112 million.
Funding sources for this could possibly come from the state infrastructure bank and the Federal Highway Administration because U.S. 521 is a federal highway. The project isn’t funded yet, and that won’t come until the study is finalized.
“We will be receiving more funding at RFATS because of the census and population growth,” Carnes said. “We really don’t know how much we are getting.”