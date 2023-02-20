What the future of housing in Lancaster County will look like was a highly debated issue at the most recent meeting of Lancaster County Council's Committee of the Whole.
At the Feb. 15 meeting, council tackled medium-density residential and cluster subdivision districts in the county’s future Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The meeting was part of council's ongoing discussion on amending the UDO. One of the most recent topics centered on standards for those types of subdivisions.
The goals of the section were to decrease density for residential developments, increase lot sizes, reduce on-street parking and create more usable open space, among other things.
“These are all good goals for smart growth and community development,” said Allison Hardin, the county’s interim planning director.
One of the more significant changes regarding medium-density residential districts would be to increase lot sizes from 10,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet and increase the front setback to 40 feet for garages to provide more driveway parking to get cars off the street, which allows easier access for emergency personnel like EMS and firefighters.
“The 12,000 feet provides for a little bit more space for the family on the lot,” Hardin said.
However, Council Chair Steve Harper feels this reduces the footprint of what a developer can have in a neighborhood and could raise the price of property and houses.
“Buying is going to be based on affordability,” Harper said. “If this is passed, there will be no more single-family housing built. It just doesn’t work. This will be the death of single-family housing, as we know it. Any proposals down the road will be a lot more dense. We aren’t going to get $1 million houses down here.”
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff said that anything passed should keep affordability in mind.
“We have to make sure we keep affordable housing,” McGriff said. “We can’t afford million-dollar houses, nor half-a-million houses in this area. You aren’t going to find that here. We know where we are at when it comes to affordable housing. We don’t have it and we need it. Any changes we do need to reflect that.”
Harper said that Lancaster doesn’t need to be like other cities.
“People didn’t use to consider Lancaster as Charlotte,” Harper said. “Charlotte is here. People are moving out of the city. There are not going to be $100,000 houses anymore.”
Councilman Jose Luis said despite the proposed changes, he didn’t feel like it would be the way Harper says.
“I don’t think it’s the end of single-family developments,” Luis said. “Developers are smart. They will figure out ways to do a development. This is a way to do what we told people we are interested in doing. I think it is reasonable and smart.”
McGriff said she doesn’t want this plan to impact growth in southern Lancaster County, where it is needed. McGriff said that the county should be looked at as three different areas – southern, northern and central.
“It is going to have to reflect the three areas of the county,” McGriff said. “We are going to have to get very creative.”
Councilman Allen Blackmon agreed with her.
“We have to look at this county as three separate development areas and make sure that what we do for the lower part doesn’t impact what we do for the northern part and the central part,” Blackmon said.
Cluster developments
Changes in the cluster subdivision overlay district include establishing a 70-foot minimum lot width, with the minimum lot area being 9,500 square feet.
However, it would also allow for 49% of the lots to be a minimum 50-foot wide, with a 7,000-square-foot minimum lot area. These changes would allow more flexibility in varying lot types. Cluster lot sizes lead to more affordable housing, Hardin said.
Not everyone was thrilled with the idea.
“Cluster developments are not what we want in Lancaster County, whether it is in the south end or the north end,” said Councilman Terry Graham.
Councilman Brian Carnes was open to the idea, depending on where the district was located. Carnes wants cluster subdivisions north of S.C. 5 off the table, but to leave it as an option for anything south of there.
“You have seen what has happened in Indian Land and all that is going to repeat itself south of (S.C.) 5,” Graham added.
No votes were taken, but the issue is scheduled to be on County Council's agenda at its Monday, Feb. 27, meeting for more discussion.