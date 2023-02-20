What the future of housing in Lancaster County will look like was a highly debated issue at the most recent meeting of Lancaster County Council's Committee of the Whole.

At the Feb. 15 meeting, council tackled medium-density residential and cluster subdivision districts in the county’s future Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The meeting was part of council's ongoing discussion on amending the UDO. One of the most recent topics centered on standards for those types of subdivisions.

Trending Videos