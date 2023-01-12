The more Lancaster County Council members looked over part of the 2024 Unified Development Ordinance draft, the more questions they had.
Council saw the first three chapters of the draft of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) in a joint meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, with the Lancaster County Planning Commission.
Those chapters were the introduction to the document, the different proposed zoning districts and the different use regulations. The UDO won’t be completely ready until 2024, so council didn’t try to take a big bite out of it Wednesday.
“This is the initial discussion,” said Chairman Steve Harper. “We don’t want to get to bogged down on a document that won’t be ready until 2024.”
Planner Kelly Cousino with White and Smith spoke to both council and the Planning Commission during the meeting regarding the UDO updates and revisions.
The UDO is expected to be 14 chapters eventually. And with the rewriting of the document, some things will be combined, while others will be eliminated.
Zoning districts
In chapter two, 20 zoning districts are outlined, including some ones. The manufactured home district, for mobile homes, is going to be consolidated with the rural residential district.
A new multi-family residential district is proposed to serve as a transitional zoning district between suburban and urban developments.
One zoning district that the council has the most issues with is the mixed-use district, which is already in place. A UDO steering committee also questioned the district’s viability.
“There was concern that the mixed-use districts are not producing the desired development outcome,” Cousino said. “Overall, the process needed some improvement.”
Council members weren’t sure which direction to go with the zoning. Councilman Brian Carnes said the council needs to learn more about the growth it wants to see.
“We have got to learn how to handle growth better than we have been handling it,” he said.
Since the mixed-use district was an issue, county planning staff suggested coming up with something different to better fit Lancaster County.
Use regulations
The use regulations tackled multiple subject matters from agriculture to nightclubs to temporary uses and structures.
One thing that stood out to council was the use of accessory dwellings, such as tiny homes. The question of whether the county would allow these types of structures was also bounced around.
“It would need a lot of conditions,” Harper said.
He said if there were tiny homes, they would need to be in a village setting, not one where there are other different types of dwellings.
“I think it would be great for Lancaster County,” said Planning Commission member Sheila Hinson.
Up next for the UDO revisions is continued work on the first three chapters and a look at the next sections on landscaping and open spaces, parking, outdoor lighting, signs and architectural design standards.
“We aren’t going to be rushed on this,” Harper said. “We are going to get it right. We are off to a good start.”