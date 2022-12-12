With the completion of a traffic study, Lancaster County Council gave final approval for a new development coming to West Shiloh Unity Road.
Council approved third reading for the development 5-1, with the lone dissenting vote from Councilman Terry Graham, during its meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
The development of 398 single-family homes on nearly 170 acres of land will be developed by Century Communities Southeast, LLC, of Charlotte.
The previous two votes fell along the same lines, but this time Council Chairman Steve Harper was absent from the meeting.
Harper couldn’t have voted regarding the project any way, due to a conflict. He recused himself from the previous two readings of the development.
The developer has committed to giving $500 to the school district, $500 to the county for a solid waste fund and $250 to establish a library fund per housing unit built.
Graham restated his opinion, as he did in previous meetings, that the developer should give money to each of these funds.
“I think the $500 for schools is too low,” he said.
One hurdle that was cleared before third reading was the completion of a traffic improvement analysis for U.S. 521 and University Drive.
“We have reconciled all those items,” said Rox Burhans, county development services director.
The developer will pay for $65,445, roughly 22% of the potentially $300,000 worth of road improvements needed to relieve traffic congestion in the area. It could partner with either the S.C. Department of Transportation or the city of Lancaster on the improvements.
The county has yet to contact the city of Lancaster regarding possible roadwork that needs to be done to the U.S. 521 and University Drive intersection, Burhans said.
“Anybody that goes through that intersection knows it needs work,” Graham said.
Councilman Allen Blackmon said he would like to see the intersection improved. He seconded the motion to approve the development, which was initially made by outgoing Councilman Larry Honeycutt.
The planned build-out for the community is three years.