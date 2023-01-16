Three ordinances addressing changing the city’s elections to odd-numbered years passed first readings unanimously at the Lancaster City Council’s Jan. 10 meeting.
The Lancaster County Election Commission voted and passed the change Dec. 15, 2021, so it could better allocate resources and time to local elections, instead of sharing the same timeline as state and federal elections, so the city had to make the change to retain commission personnel and practices.
“What the staff has proposed is lengthening the term by one year,” Lancaster City Administrator Flip Hutfles said. “There are three different ordinances, because the S.C. Ethics Commission issued a formal opinion that if a council member extended their term while in office, it will be considered an economic interest.”
The ordinances separately addressed the election date for mayor; districts 1, 2 and 5; and districts 3, 4 and 6. The votes were 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0, respectively. Council members could not vote on matters concerning their own districts, so they had to recuse themselves.
Mary Ann Hudson, Lancaster County voter registration director, said municipal elections do not require the County Election Commission to conduct elections, but many municipalities still ask for their guidance and expertise.
“Most municipalities, they don’t have an election director,” Hudson said. “And even when they have to have a municipal election commission, they’re not trained like our board members are.”
Hudson said the added responsibility has been hard on the County Election Commission, because it then runs two elections at the same time, which has become increasingly complex, due to new requirements for staffing overlays and handling ballot processing and voting machines.
“I think that your voters will find that they will just have an election every November,” Hudson said. “They’ll just get used to voting. People call us every November, anyway, and ask who and what we are voting for, so people still expect to vote every November.”
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Ronnie Wall of Kershaw said the qualifying questions election workers ask each voter are too difficult to manage with two elections at once.
“The poll worker sitting there now has only to talk to that voter about the municipal race, not ... about all of those races and make sure that they have them into the correct voting pattern for where they live,” he said.
Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenney asked if absentee ballot abuse was a concern, but Hudson said that was not the driving factor in changing election dates.
“In a timeframe where we have more people voting, more early voting, more absentee, it’s not got anything to do with that,” Hudson said. “The main issue is, I believe, that elections are just more complex.”
She said changing the municipal election dates “would allow us to do your election better. Because in a general election year, our responsibility is not on municipal elections; it is the general election.”
DeVenney said there had been a concern that changing the elections to occur more frequently might suppress minority and urban voting, but said Election Commission statistics measuring drop-off voting disprove this.
Hudson said having one large election often negates true municipal votes, because voters tend to vote straight party and do not educate themselves on municipal candidates, as they are at the end of the ballot.
“So in other words, if it’s just a municipal election, you pick up people that specifically want to vote and will vote in the municipal election,” DeVenney said.
Hudson said the isolated date for municipal elections can better serve the community with increased press coverage and better education on candidate platforms before voting.
The ordinances must pass second public reading before they take effect.