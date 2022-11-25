The Lancaster County Council wants to do something to handle growth, but just what that is, they aren’t sure quite yet.
County Council members along with Development Services Director Rox Burhans and County Administrator Dennis Marstall tossed ideas around at the most recent Committee of the Whole meeting Nov. 16.
So what does the County Council want to do regarding growth in Lancaster County?
“We felt like it is important to put these questions back to you,” Burhans said.
Burhans reminded the County Council that they denied the last five Indian Land based single family rezoning request, which consisted of 1,565 lots. During that time, they also approved two multi-family developments of 608 units.
“These numbers should speak for themselves,” said council member Larry Honeycutt. “We better look at the numbers. If we let it build up like we did on (Hwy.) 521, we are going to have a mess down here.”
Getting a clear message
Planning staff is needing direction on what the council wants regarding growth, so they know what to do moving forward when different developers approach them wanting to build in Lancaster County.
“I got a feeling they want something in writing,” said council member Terry Graham. “I don’t like the word moratorium, but at this point in time, I don’t think we need to do rezoning north of (Hwy.) number 5 until the infrastructure catches up.”
The majority of growth in the county has been north of Hwy. 5 in the Van Wyck and Indian Land areas, mostly north of Van Wyck Road in Indian Land up to the North Carolina state line.
“We need to establish parameters going forward,” said council member Brian Carnes. “What we look at down here in Lancaster is different than what we look at in Indian Land.”
One aspect of slowing growth that may be possible is making sure lot sizes are up to one acre per house, and not having developments with small quarter-acre lots where houses are tightly backed into neighborhoods. More importantly the language regarding what council wants and don’t want should be clear.
“I think your actions should be very instructive to developers,” said County Attorney John DuBose.
Graham said he was concerned about cluster developments like the one the council just turned down off Van Wyck Road.
“I like the larger lots and larger houses,” added council member Billy Mosteller. “That to me is a better product.”
Council chair Steve Harper added there needed to be some give and take between the county and a developer, so that the county doesn’t miss a good opportunity if it is presented.
“We need something to give the county and a developer some wiggle room,” he said.
Divided north and south
The way it stands now, Lancaster County is divided at Hwy. 5 with the majority of growth being north of the roadway, while south of the roadway, there is more potential for growth as time goes by.
“Coming south of (Hwy.) number 5, we need to be strategic in our planning,” said council member Charlene McGriff.
Council member Allen Blackmon said he would like to know the growth factors moving forward and what the national trends look like.
“What would we like to see based on what we know now?,” he asked. “We don’t need to cater to what we have been catering to in the past. We want to be open minded.”
After all the discussion, council members pushed their ideas back to the planning staff asking that they bring them recommendations on how they should proceed because they deal with growth and potential developments daily.