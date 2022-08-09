Some members of one local church had high hopes of selling an unused structure on its property so it could be used as a home.
But that’s not going to happen after Lancaster County Council turned down the out-of-the-ordinary rezoning request at its Monday, Aug. 9, meeting.
In a testy proposal pitting St. Luke United Methodist Church against the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, council members denied a request from James Strang of Richburg to rezone the old Troop 180 Boy Scout Hut on church grounds, so it could be renovated and turned into a home.
The vacant property is at the intersection of Old Camden Highway and Tram Road in the Elgin community.
Strang sought to have the .4-acre lot rezoned from institutional (INS) to medium density residential (MDR).
The vote failed 2-4, with council members Larry Honeycutt and Charlene McGriff in favor.
In an emotional split, councilmen Allen Blackmon, Brian Carnes, Terry Graham and Billy Mosteller voted against the rezoning proposal.
Council Chairman Steve Harper recused himself from the vote because his construction office is adjacent to the church property. Harper left council chambers during the discussion and turned that portion of the meeting over to Carnes, who is vice chair.
County Development Services Director Rox Burnhans told council that planning staff and the county’s Planning Commission had recommended approval of the request. That was good enough for Honeycutt and McGriff.
“The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve and the planning department supported it with approval. And that will be my vote,” Honeycutt said.
Blackmon was clearly uncomfortable over the proposal, which pitted the church against the adjacent Elgin Fire Department, whose members opposed the rezoning. Blackmon told The Lancaster News on Tuesday that voting against the proposal was “one of the toughest decisions” that he has had to make on County Council.
Caught in the middle, he compared the request to the decisions that council had to make in 2019 on COVID-19 mask mandates.
“Now, we’ve got a church on one hand looking to make a move and then we have a fire department on the other hand that is opposing this move. It’s really caused me a lot of consternation in thinking about it,” Blackmon said. “I’m really torn because these are two very worthwhile groups, unfortunately with opposing views.”
Two people — Elgin resident Bobby Collins and Brooks Faulkenberry, the chief of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department — spoke in opposition to the request. No one from the church spoke in support of the proposal.
Collins opposed the change because of the aesthetics of the area, which includes a walking track, two picnic shelters and a gymnasium, all part of the St. Luke church campus. Collins also worried that the rezoning might impact the safety and integrity of what’s already there.
“If I owned this house, I would give it to the fire department,” Collins said. “They can take care of it.”
Faulkenberry told council that the members of Station 6 unanimously voted earlier this month to oppose the rezoning application over safety concerns.
The fire department’s barbecues number among the biggest fundraisers in the county, drawing thousands of motorists and traffic to the area. Faulkenberry said rezoning the property would be out of character with what’s already there.
“The Elgin Fire Department is not opposed to St. Luke’s wishes to sell the property, just rezoning it,” he said.
Mosteller agreed, noting that people coming to events at the fire station park often in front of the old Boy Scout hut. That, he said, doesn’t count emergency traffic coming to and from the fire station.
Just about everything in proximity to the property is either zoned institutional or commercial.
“When we start putting residential back in... we can cause some problems and I think it’s really going to cause an issue with the fire department,” Mosteller said.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.