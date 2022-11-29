How developments in Lancaster County look in the future depends a lot on the actions that Lancaster County Council takes today.
At its Monday, Nov. 28, meeting, council got an update on where things stand with the reworking of the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) from consultant and lawyer Sean Scoopmire with White and Smith Planning and Law Group.
Scoopmire talked mostly about development standards with council members and picked their brains about what they would like to see in developments as part of the UDO. The revised UDO should be completed by spring 2024.
Reworking mixed-use districts
Scoopmire talked about working through ways to tweak mixed-use districts, like in the Red Ventures development in Indian Land, where there is office space and apartments in the same general area. He said simplifying mixed-use districts is a possibility.
“I am in favor of a revision of the current MX district,” said Councilman Allen Blackmon.
Councilman Terry Graham agreed, saying he isn’t sure the current mixed district is what they want.
“I’m not opposed to doing a revision of the MX district,” he said.
Different development standards
Another key aspect council looked at was development standards and how they work in a county with both urban and rural populations.
“The suggestion and the proposal is to divide the county into different development areas,” Scoopmire said. “The goal would be to have more of a rural development standard and an urban development standard.”
County Council would have to define what those standards are and what part of the county they would apply to. The urban aspect would be in the northern part of the county in the Panhandle, with the more rural aspects in the southern portion of the county in the Heath Springs and Kershaw areas. That leaves the question: what would the middle of the county look like around Lancaster and its surrounding area?
“Where would you draw the line?” Scoopmire asked. “Where in the middle? Is it a good idea to have two different development standards based on these concepts?”
Council Chairman Steve Harper added that one key factor in deciding this would be where utilities were placed.
“A lot of this will be based on sewer and water,” Harper said. “You have potential for water and sewer up to the Panhandle all the way down to Elgin.”
Because Lancaster itself isn’t as densely populated as Indian Land, but isn’t as rural as Buford and Heath Springs, Councilwoman Charlene McGriff asked what would they do with Lancaster itself? Where would they draw the line between rural and urban?
“With greater Lancaster, the main suggestion we got was east of Lancaster, where (S.C.) 522 is,” Scoopmire said. “It is just a suggestion. We can always map it later.”
Blackmon added using a major highway as a dividing line isn’t always the best way to do that.
“That makes a lot of sense,” Scoopmire said. “That is the problem with zoning. There is always a line and someone is on one side and someone is on the other.”
Saving trees and open spaces
Since the county still has a lot of open spaces, Scoopmire said having an open space map that shows parcels in the open space preservation district, along with those in land trust parcels and conservation easements, would be helpful.
“I think it is important that all the lands in conservation easements are identified,” Graham said. “It affects Lancaster Water and Sewer and where they are going to run sewer and their strategic plan. It helps council understand where those are.”
Scoopmire also asked about natural resources protection when it comes to allowing developers to cut down trees versus what they replant.
“We need to go up on the standards of the caliber of tree we require,” said Councilman Brian Carnes.
Graham added developers today just clear-cut most of the land.
“The land is just scalped,” he said.
McGriff suggested saving a certain percentage of trees in developments instead of clear-cutting.
Scoopmire also asked what council members' thoughts were regarding architectural designs and whether there should be uniformity.
“We should have standards in place for apartments, townhouses and single families,” McGriff said. “Whatever they are, we've got to have standards in place.”
Blackmon said it is hard to figure out a way to make older buildings or apartments look more modern.
“How do you make it look nicer when these things start aging in 20 or 30 years?” he asked.
“That is one of the risks you run when you start putting out standards,” Scoopmire said.
Council also discussed visual aspects of different types of signage, along with various kinds of parking lots that should go in the UDO.
Up next is to have review drafts of some of the first part of the new UDO ready for County Council in January.