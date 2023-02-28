It wasn’t on the agenda, but landed under the radar as it was announced that Lancaster County has received a $3 million grant for its airport terminal.
The announcement by County Administrator Dennis Marstall opened Lancaster County Council's meeting Monday, Feb. 27.
The $3 million grant came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill enacted by the Biden Administration.
“For the federal government to pay for half of the project is outstanding,” Marstall said.
Lancaster County's McWhirter Field is one of 99 airports to receive money as part of the airport terminals project. The money will be used to replace the county’s 44-year-old terminal with a 5,200-square-foot building, doubling the terminal's size.
The grant is part of a five-year program, in which five rounds of $1 billion will be given in funding each year to projects across the country. The first round went out in 2022, but no airports in the state got any money, although the county did apply for the grant.
The county reapplied for the grant this cycle and won.
“It was one huge team effort,” said Paul Moses, airport manager.
The total price tag for the project is $5.9 million. The county already has $1.2 million in grants for it. The $1.7 million balance will be paid by the county, which included $3.4 million in the 2022-23 budget for the terminal.
The terminal construction is scheduled to start in April. Hayco Construction won the bid on the terminal and lighting vault and will be the contractor for the projects.