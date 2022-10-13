Lancaster County is receiving two grants to help crime victim service groups.
The local grants, which total $347,659, are part of $32 million in federal and state money distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants in the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
“These state and local agencies and nonprofit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances,” said S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. “With these funds, we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery.”
The Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault is receiving $276,460 and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $71,199.
The grant, for the most part, is a reoccurring grant for groups like Palmetto Citizens, which uses it to help pay its staff.
“That is what we have been able to operate with,” said Charlene McGriff, executive director of Palmetto Citizens.
The Lancaster County groups are receiving Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) grants. This is one of three types of grants awarded. The others are Violence Against Women Act and State Victim Assistance Program grants.
Thirty-six VOCA grants totaling $7.8 million were given to 29 agencies across the state.
The 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Chester County, which also prosecutes cases in Lancaster County, is getting a VOCA grant for $132,813.