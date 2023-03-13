Jason McCray has been named the new assistant director of Lancaster County Parks and Recreation. He began work on March 6.
McCray has nearly 12 years of combined experience in parks and recreation. He was previously a park attendant and counselor in Greensboro, N.C., and a recreation center director in High Point, N.C. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009.
McCray most recently worked for Onslow County Parks and Recreation in Jacksonville, N.C., as an athletic program supervisor. There, he supervised and directed part-time and full-time employees and volunteers to oversee the daily athletic operations at more than 35 parks and facilities.
McCray developed and coordinated old and new athletic programs, activities and special events, and fostered partnerships with local businesses, community members, school boards, corporations and other county departments and statewide parks and recreation departments.
Christopher Clouden took over as the director of Lancaster County Parks and Recreation in January 2023. Clouden believes McCray brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the rapidly developing department.
“I am thrilled that Jason has decided to join us in Lancaster County and believe that he will elevate the efficiency and customer service of our department,” Clouden said. “With his experience, he will further develop our existing programs, policies and procedures and create new and necessary opportunities for our growing department.”