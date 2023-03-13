Jason McCray has been named the new assistant director of Lancaster County Parks and Recreation. He began work on March 6.

McCray has nearly 12 years of combined experience in parks and recreation. He was previously a park attendant and counselor in Greensboro, N.C., and a recreation center director in High Point, N.C. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009.

