An inmate in the Lancaster County Detention Center has been arrested on a second murder charge.
Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, were charged Jan. 27 with murdering Dena Michelle Thames, according to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office release.
Both men are also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy in Thames’ death.
Thames’ body was found Nov. 10, 2021, on Gaines Church Road off S.C. 97 in Camden, where she lived. She had been shot multiple times. She had no identification on her and investigators used facial recognition and fingerprint techniques to identify Thames, who was 37 when she died.
Her death was the only unsolved homicide in Kershaw County in years, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in April 2022.
Johnson was already at the Lancaster County Detention Center, after he was arrested Sept. 28, 2022, and charged with the Sept. 25 murder of Jashawna Coleman, who died in a drive-by shooting while visiting relatives at Foxwood Apartments in Kershaw.
Three juveniles were also charged with murder in Coleman’s death. All four were also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Thomas was already being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on charges of accessory before and after the fact of murder relating to the beating death of Shahid Saleem Shabazz in July 2021.
“They have been our suspects from early on,” Boan said, “but with them already off the streets, we knew we could take out time making sure we had everything we needed to serve those warrants.”
Investigators got a break in the case in October when they found a blue Infiniti i30 in a junkyard that tied the suspects to Thames’ death.
The car was key because Thames’ body was found about 10 miles from the downtown Camden area, where the essentially homeless woman lived. Boan said that it was unlikely that she had walked to where she was killed.
The car can be seen in video footage on the day of her death near the area Thames frequented and she can be seen in other footage in the same area.
The combination of evidence, including DNA, from the car, the murder scene and more led investigators to be “99.9% sure” the vehicle was tied to her death. While it did not belong to Johnson or Thomas, they were known to have been using it the day Thames was killed.
“We never gave up on solving this case. Dena deserved justice,” Boan said in the release. “Today starts the process of her and her family getting the justice they deserve.”
Camden Chronicle Independent Editor Martin L. Cahn contributed to this story.