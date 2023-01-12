Last year, employees with Lancaster County Public Works and Zoning departments removed 8,500 tires from one property on Plyler Road.
That property was just one of more than 500 the county has identified as “nuisance” properties.
During Lancaster County Council’s meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, County Administrator Dennis Marstall gave members something to think about regarding starting a new program to tackle these kinds of properties.
“We have over 500 parcels to address,” Marstall said. “It is going to take a dedicated staff to run this through. We aren’t going to take care of all these 500 properties in one year.”
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff, who lives in the district where the tires were, thanked public works and others for taking care of the property.
“I am appreciative of the cleaning up of this site,” she said. “I was so afraid someone was going to set fire to them.”
McGriff said there are so many properties that are in disrepair that council hasn’t known where to start.
“District 2 and 5 are in bad shape,” she said. “I would love for some recommendations to be brought forward. One reason we didn’t do anything is because of the cost and time.”
The county is looking at creating a Nuisance Abatement Program to help clean up these types of properties. The county has budgeted $100,000 in the past two fiscal years for abatement purposes.
Shannon Catoe, county zoning official, said the county could charge property owners with the cost of the cleanup by adding it to their property taxes and could put a lien on the property.
The county can also incentivize the owner to clean up a property by giving them up to $2,000 to take down a structure. The county already has an ordinance that allows it to do this.
That is cheaper for the county than the alternative. The cost to demo a house could be at least $5,000, depending on what the structure is built with — brick versus vinyl, for example. If the house is older and has asbestos, it could cost between $15,000 and $25,000 to tear it down, depending on the severity of the asbestos problem and whether a third party must remove the asbestos.
Another avenue the county could look at with some of these properties using them for training for local fire departments and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
