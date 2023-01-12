LANNWS-01-14-23 NUISANCE Plyler Road tires

These are just some of the 8,500 tires removed from a property off Plyler Road that was cleaned up last year.

 Lancaster County

Last year, employees with Lancaster County Public Works and Zoning departments removed 8,500 tires from one property on Plyler Road.

That property was just one of more than 500 the county has identified as “nuisance” properties.

