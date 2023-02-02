Planning for the future is never easy, but the Lancaster County Council has launched its 2023 strategic plan creation to do so.
The plan was launched at the Jan. 31 County Council retreat and workshop at the county EMS headquarters. The plan isn’t an overnight plan that can be launched with ease, said consultant Jason Gray with Willdan Consultants.
County Council is working with Willdan Consultants, based in Texas, to help direct what they would like to see in Lancaster County in the future.
“We want to be your partners in this,” Gray said. “The plan is only good as it is used.”
Gray spoke to the council and county staff during the workshop, which lasted about eight hours.
“A strategic plan is broad-ranging,” he said during his 90 minutes, noting that the issue is not with making the plan.
“You have to make it workable. You have to have a clear structure and make it understandable to anybody.”
Gray said that three keys to making a strategic plan work is that it has to have structure, metrics and information. He also said not to expect every aspect of the plan to work perfectly.
“There should be some failures in anything like this,” he said. “If you have a good plan, there will be failures. Every plan is going to have some failures in it, but that doesn’t make the plan a failure. This is a journey.” As part of the process, Gray said he wants to meet with those who the strategic plan is going to affect the most — the public — through community events, focus groups and public meetings. Gray said he would like to have at least 2,500 interactions with citizens, property owners and stakeholders before the plan is adopted.
“Part of the strategy is engaging with the community more,” said Councilman Jose Luis.
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff said community events should help facilitate that.
“The best way to get to those people is community events,” she said. “Our county is so different from the north to the south. I like the fact that you are going to guide us through this.”
A tentative timeline has the community engagement aspect taking place over the next several months. Gray and his staff will also be meeting with council members individually this month to get their thoughts, goals and expectations. They will also be meeting with county departments heads and others during this time frame.
A draft of the strategic plan is scheduled for July, with potential adoption in August.