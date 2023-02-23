The Lancaster County Parks and Recreation Department will host the S.C. Athletic Programs (SCAP) Branch Central District Youth Basketball Tournament this weekend, Feb. 24--25 at the Buford and Indian Land recreation centers.
The SCAP district tournaments are held annually following regular season athletic programs.
Counties may elect to participate in these post-season tournaments. South Carolina is divided into three districts, with the central district comprised of 12 counties.
The Parks and Recreation Department will host four different age groups, making up 19 teams. Tournament winners will advance to the state tournament.
Tournament admission is $6 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and children ages 5-17. Children under the age of 5 get in free.
The Buford Recreation Center is at 4073 Hurley Walters road, Lancaster. The Indian Land Recreation Center is at 8286 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land.