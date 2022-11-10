Two countywide officials without opposition were elected to new terms this week, along with two County Council members and a political newcomer.

Randy Newman was reelected as the 6th Judicial Circuit solicitor for the second time. Mary Rathel was elected as the county’s probate court judge. County Council members Charlene McGriff and Allen Blackmon were reelected. Jose Luis was also elected and will be the first Hispanic member to serve on Lancaster County Council in January.

