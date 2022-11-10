Two countywide officials without opposition were elected to new terms this week, along with two County Council members and a political newcomer.
Randy Newman was reelected as the 6th Judicial Circuit solicitor for the second time. Mary Rathel was elected as the county’s probate court judge. County Council members Charlene McGriff and Allen Blackmon were reelected. Jose Luis was also elected and will be the first Hispanic member to serve on Lancaster County Council in January.
In Lancaster County, Newman, 44 garnered 26,204 votes. Across the district, he received 37,943 votes.
“I would like to thank the people of Lancaster, Chester and Fairfield counties for allowing me to continue to do the job that I love,” Newman said. “I believe we have done some great things in the past few years and we plan to grow from those successes in the next few years.”
Newman was first elected 6th Circuit solicitor in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Newman said his priorities are not changing.
“I will continue to focus on violent and repeat offenders, while working to expand our diversion court programs for non-violent offenders,” he said.
Rathel was elected as the county’s probate judge, receiving 26,561 votes.
She has been on the local probate court staff since 2017. In January, Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Rathel to fill the unexpired term of former Probate Judge Dee Studebaker, who resigned after her family moved out of state. Rathel won the Republican primary in June and didn’t have opposition in Tuesday’s election.
“I am so grateful for all the support I received during my campaign,” Rathel said. “Although running for a political office for the first time was stressful, the outpouring of encouragement I received from the community kept me positive and focused. Thank you for expressing your confidence in me and my team by keeping me in office. I will do everything in my power to honor that trust.”
The probate judge mainly presides over the probate court, which makes sure that wills and estates are properly executed. The court also provides formal proceedings that protect those with mental illness, disability, special needs and advanced age, as well as those with chronic alcohol and drug addiction. The court also appoints guardians for minors, issues marriage licenses and performs marriage ceremonies.
“My staff and I sincerely enjoy serving our citizens and doing anything we can to help them during some of their most difficult times,” Rathel said. “Thanks to your backing, I look forward to continuing my effort to improve probate court and assist Lancaster residents in all areas of probate.
County Council races
Voters in Lancaster County Council districts 2, 4 and 6 also elected representatives in three unopposed races.
Incumbents McGriff (District 2) and Blackmon (District 6) won their respective races.
A Democrat, McGriff has three decades of political experience, having served 13 years on County Council and 17 years on the county school board. She noted that the redistricting was a trying time as county leaders worked to make all the pieces fit to assure as equal representation as possible. McGriff received 1,596 votes.
“I am so thankful that we got through the redistricting with our majority-minority district intact,” McGriff said. “I just appreciate all the support from my constituents. My plan is to continue providing them with the representation and the services they deserve from a County Council member. It’s humbling that they have enough confidence and faith and me to do the right thing.”
A Republican, Blackmon lives in Heath Springs. He now represents an area that extends across the bottom of the county from the Catawba River on the west to Lynches River on the east. While it’s more territory to cover, Blackmon said many of the needs are the same. He received 3,177 votes.
"As Gomer Pyle would say, ‘thank you, thank you, thank you.’ It’s a privilege to be chosen to represent them,” Blackmon said. “There are not a wider variety of issues from my constituents that demand attention. District 6 is really one of like people. We have more rural living, which I love and they love, too. What I’ve got to do to help protect that is making sure that our updated Unified Development Ordinance, as it applies in District 6, doesn’t hamper or hinder anything in Indian Land.”
Jose Luis, a Republican, was elected to fill the District 4 seat, which is now in Indian Land.
Luis received 3,625 votes and will succeed Larry Honeycutt, who announced in 2019 that he would not seek a fifth County Council term.