Indian Land's Josh Horn goes for a pin during his semifinals match Feb. 18 at Eastside High School during the 4A Upper State individual qualifying tournament.

Lancaster County will have at least 16 grapplers going for state championships in the upcoming individual state wrestling championships this weekend in Anderson.

In the 4A Upper State qualifier at Eastside High School over the past weekend, both Lancaster and Indian Land had three qualify for the 4A state championship, which will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at the Anderson Civic Center, along with the 2A, 3A and 5A tournament classifications.

