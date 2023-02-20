Lancaster County will have at least 16 grapplers going for state championships in the upcoming individual state wrestling championships this weekend in Anderson.
In the 4A Upper State qualifier at Eastside High School over the past weekend, both Lancaster and Indian Land had three qualify for the 4A state championship, which will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at the Anderson Civic Center, along with the 2A, 3A and 5A tournament classifications.
Eastside won the 4A tournament Saturday, Feb. 18, with Indian Land finishing 10th and Lancaster finishing 12th.
Indian Land’s Josh Horn won the Upper State championship at 106 pounds, beating York’s Christ Prospt, 3-0. Kayden Fogarty (120) and Bentley Porter (170) each finished third in their weight classes to qualify for the state tournament for the Warriors.
Lancaster’s Damajae Hayden (126), Brenden Alexander (152) and Peyton Miles (182) all finished third in their weight classes to qualify for the Bruins.
Buford will be taking the most local wrestlers to the 2A state tournament with eight.
The Yellow Jackets finished second in the 1A/2A Lower State championship to North Central with three Lower State champions coming out of the tournament this past weekend at North Central High School.
Mason Knight (106), Michael Jaimez (195) and Justin Pardue (220) all won Upper State championships by pins for Buford during the tournament Saturday.
Isaiah Baker (113), Mason Deese (138) and Tucker Bohn (182) all finished third for Buford, and Nate Gardner (132) and Antonio Amos (152) finished fourth for the Yellow Jackets.
Andrew Jackson had two wrestlers qualify for the 2A state tournament with Kaden Hornsby (170) and Gabe Clyburn (heavyweight) each finishing second in their weight classes to qualify.