Lexington County School District 1 Assistant Principal Brandan Craig is vying for the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County School Board.

Craig, 32, was born in Lancaster and has lived here his whole life. When it comes to his ties to District 3 and the Buford community, Craig is not only a Buford High School graduate, but his mom taught at Buford Elementary for 40 years and his dad is the president of the local school’s booster club.

