Lexington County School District 1 Assistant Principal Brandan Craig is vying for the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County School Board.
Craig, 32, was born in Lancaster and has lived here his whole life. When it comes to his ties to District 3 and the Buford community, Craig is not only a Buford High School graduate, but his mom taught at Buford Elementary for 40 years and his dad is the president of the local school’s booster club.
“I’ve seen Buford change over time,” Craig said. “Just being connected to the community, I wanted to make a change. I’ve worked in different districts, where I’ve seen how things are done differently, and how things can be successful. I want to bring some of that experience back to Lancaster County and better all of the schools, but specifically the Buford schools.”
Craig says he wants to bring some of the opportunities students have at other schools to Lancaster County.
“In some of the districts I’ve worked, they’ve had choice programs where the students have options to choose how they learn and where they learn, whether that’s language immersion, Montessori, virtual school options, different things of that nature,” Craig said.
His nephew and niece are in a language immersion program in Rock Hill. His niece, who is in kindergarten, can say the pledge in Spanish. Craig wants to bring those kinds of programs here, as well as offer classes like cosmetology in local schools, rather than sending students to the Lancaster Career Center.
Craig will be trying to unseat incumbent Bobby Parker, who has held the seat for 20 years. Craig says he thinks people are ready for a change.
“I think the people here in this community are really invested in wanting what’s best for the Buford community and for the students of Buford,” he said. “Bobby’s been in office for a long time, and he’s done great things here in the Buford community, but times have changed and people are interested in change.
“I think now’s the time with a lot going on in our world, just coming through COVID, that now’s the time that we can really make those changes happen,” Craig said. “Buford’s got to progress with society, and so I think people are ready for those changes to happen here in Buford.”
Many have been critical of the way the school board handled student restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Craig was an assistant principal at Clover School District 2 during the pandemic and says it was a difficult situation.
“I got to see it firsthand from being a school administrator, and it was a very tough thing to navigate, because we had no experience with that,” Craig said. “How Lancaster handled things may not have been the way that I may have handled them…
“I think you have to put kids first and what’s best for kids, and whether that be … wearing masks or not wearing masks, or getting vaccinated or not getting vaccinated…
“You really had to focus on what was best for those students and keeping them safe at that time.”
Craig believes his education experience and commitment to the community should bring voters to the polls to vote for him. He has 11 years of teaching and education administrative positions, and serves on the Lancaster County Soil and Water Conservation District Commission.
“I want what’s best for Buford, and people here that know me know that that’s my heart and know what I want,” Craig said.
“I go to the church across the street from the school. So when we host events, being there, you know, seeing the kids, seeing the families, just building those relationships is huge for me,” he said.
“I think knowing who I am as a person and what I want for the students here in Buford is a reason to vote for me.”