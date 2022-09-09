Editor’s note: This is Part 3 in a series of EMS workers sharing their own stories.
I started my journey in the EMS Academy 11 years ago and came out as a first responder. I went through the steps of becoming an EMT, EMT-intermediate and finally a paramedic.
I like to think that no matter the scene or chaos of a situation that I can bring a sense of calmness to it. That’s what EMS is. It’s reassuring patients that we are going to do what’s right and what’s best.
Patients trust us. They trust us with not only their lives, but also the lives of their children and family. We’re there, not only when someone takes their last breath, but also for other’s first breath.
I’m very humbled and honored to do what I do. Making a difference in my community is very rewarding.
I don’t think I chose EMS. I think EMS chose me. It is more than just a job. It is a calling.