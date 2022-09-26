Lancaster County Council of the Arts invites the public to the Historic Springs House on Sunday, Oct. 2, for the 39th annual Marian Hagins Art Competition opening reception.
This competition brings together Lancaster County artists to showcase their talents using the media and materials Marian Hagins used in her own work.
The Marian Hagins’ Memorial Art Competition was started in 1983 by Hagins’ three children, in loving memory of their mother who “understood that art is the past, present and future,” as written by Inez Plyler in 1983.
Hagins studied commercial art at The Washington School of Art under the tutelage of Dayrell Kortheur, Paul Bartlett and Russel Henderson, and took workshops from many others who influenced her love and talents in the arts. She loved to experiment with many different types of painting materials and mediums, and developed life-long friendships with other local artists.
This love of art led Hagins and friends to start the Lancaster County Art League in 1954 as a means to help further the arts, as well as provide a meeting place for artists and art lovers to share their love of the arts.
“The Art League and the Arts Council are not just for artists — they are for anyone who loves art and wants to learn,” Hagins said.
The competition is sponsored by the Hagins family, the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and the Lancaster County Art League. Hagins’ children also established a trust fund, which provides for the majority of the competition awards.
The opening reception and awards ceremony will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster. The reception is free and open to the public.
The exhibition is on display through Oct. 26.
LCCA’s gallery is open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, as well as 2-4 p.m. the first Sunday of every month.