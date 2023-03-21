“The Crediford Collection: Photography of South Carolina’s Native Peoples,” an exhibit showcasing powwows and festivals, artists creating pottery, and more candid images of the state’s tribal communities taken by photographer Gene Crediford, is now open at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center.
A professional photographer and academic researcher, Crediford documented and interviewed citizens from several of South Carolina’s tribes for about 30 years. Crediford gifted the photos to Dr. Will Goins, CEO for the Eastern Cherokee, Southern Iroquois and United Tribes of South Carolina, whose mother donated them to the Native American Studies Collections after Goins died in 2017.
Crediford, who died in 2020, was professor emeritus of arts in the University of South Carolina’s media arts division. He earned a master’s of fine arts degree from Ohio University in 1972, a master’s in education from the University of Maryland in 1969, and a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in 1960.
“Gene Crediford was a gifted photographer, and his work serves as an amazing resource for generations of scholars, students and the Native people of our state,” said Dr. Stephen Criswell, director of Native American studies at USC Lancaster.
“The Crediford Collection: Photography of South Carolina’s Native Peoples” is on display in the Center’s North Gallery through Sept. 1. The center is at 119 S. Main St., Lancaster.