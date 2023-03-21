“The Crediford Collection: Photography of South Carolina’s Native Peoples,” an exhibit showcasing powwows and festivals, artists creating pottery, and more candid images of the state’s tribal communities taken by photographer Gene Crediford, is now open at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center.

A professional photographer and academic researcher, Crediford documented and interviewed citizens from several of South Carolina’s tribes for about 30 years. Crediford gifted the photos to Dr. Will Goins, CEO for the Eastern Cherokee, Southern Iroquois and United Tribes of South Carolina, whose mother donated them to the Native American Studies Collections after Goins died in 2017.

