The following report is from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
• Between Nov. 9 and 19, someone stole a tan 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe from the 3100 block of Constable Drive in Kershaw. The vehicle was valued at $6,000.
If you know anything about this incident, please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3338.
—Compiled by Mac Banks