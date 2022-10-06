The following reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
• Between Sept. 21 and 29, someone stole a 2021 blue Volkswagen, valued at $35,000, from the 6100 block of Warriors Avenue in Indian Land.
• On Oct. 2, someone burglarized a residence in the 5000 block of Sedgefield Drive in Lancaster. Items taken include $5,000, a gun safe and six guns, and a security camera system.
If you know anything about these incidents, please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3338.
— Compiled by Mac Banks
