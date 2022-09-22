The following reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
• On Sept. 15, someone stole $41,000 worth of purses and jewelry from the 1300 block of Shinnecock Lane in Indian Land. Items taken included seven Louis Vuitton purses, valued at $3,000 each, and a Rolex watch, valued at $20,000.
• Between Sept. 16 and 29, someone stole 70 sheets of 4-by 8-foot boards from the 5800 block of Soft Shell Drive in Lancaster. The boards were valued at $2,000.
• On Sept. 17, someone stole building materials, worth $3,000, from the 800 block of Quality Drive in Lancaster.
