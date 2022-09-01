Crime reports
These reports are from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
• Between Aug. 26 and 27, someone suspect stole a 1999 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, valued at $2,500, from the 7900 block of Flat Creek Road in Kershaw.
• On Aug. 29, someone stole a 2022 Honda moped, valued at $2,800, from the 600 block of Michaw Street in Lancaster.
• Between Aug. 29 and 30, someone stole a white 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, valued at $2,000, from the 1800 block of Edgeport Drive in Lancaster.
• Between Aug. 29 and 30,someone stole stole a red International Harvester tractor, valued at $7,000, from the 8400 block of Old Jefferson Highway in Kershaw.
If you know anything about these incidents, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3338.
— Compiled by Mac Banks
