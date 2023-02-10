Following the revelation of District 5 Rep. Ralph Norman’s texts to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021, the Lancaster County Democratic Party joins the York County Democratic Party in calling for Norman’s immediate resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives, for violations of his congressional oath of office and the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
The York County Democratic Party said the following in a release:
In texts to Meadows, Norman suggested an autocratic destruction of the framework of the United States Constitution, the founding document of the American republic. His calls for “Marshall Law” expose an ignorance of not only the spelling, but of the long-revered basis of our government and way of life.
There is no room in American government for autocrats who espouse traitorous ideals that directly contradict the oath of office all elected members of Congress publicly declare.
Article VI of the U.S. Constitution requires that elected members of Congress “shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution.”
After his election, Norman swore, “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same . . .”
Rep. Ralph Norman is a domestic enemy of the U.S. Constitution. We unhesitatingly demand his resignation on behalf of the people of Lancaster County and the 5th Congressional District of South Carolina. We also call on Lancaster GOP officials and elected officeholders to condemn Norman’s remarks rather than maintaining their cowardly silence.
If Ralph Norman actually cared about his constituents, his top priority would be preserving democracy.
Norman can be reached at 803-327-1114 (Rock Hill) or 202-225-5501 (Washington, DC).
Katie Crosby is chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party.