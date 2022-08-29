INDIAN LAND — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham and running mate Tally Casey made a brief stop in Indian Land over the weekend.
The candidates stopped at Towne Tavern in Indian Land to campaign in front of a crowd of about 50 people for their Nov. 8 election against Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.
Cunningham, 40, touched on multiple subjects at the brief stop. The first one was increasing teacher pay, saying that he would give them a 10% raise across the board. He said the minimum salary for a teacher in the state would be $50,000 by the end of his second term in office.
“Teachers are disrespected and underpaid,” he said.
Cunningham also talked about how he would like to legalize sports betting in the state, a well as marijuana, which he said would help veterans suffering from injuries and PTSD.
He said McMaster has hurt veterans by not allowing them to use medical marijuana.
“He is failing our veterans, just like he is failing our schools,” Cunningham said.
Other issues he touched on were keeping the government out of medical issues, such as abortion.
“I support women and trust them to make their own health-care decisions,” he said.
Cunningham also said he wants to get rid of career politicians, pointing to McMaster.
“He has been in office longer than I have been alive,” Cunningham said. “Our politicians have become so disconnected from the people they serve. We need a new generation of leadership.”
Casey, a former fighter pilot with three combat tours to her name, is running for lieutenant governor with Cunningham. She talked about her work as a lawyer and why she finally got involved in politics after years of turning down requests to do so. “This time was different,” she said. “We are at a critical time in history. I felt like I had to fight.”
Casey said she joined the Cunningham campaign, because she believes in his cause. “Joe is a regular guy who has the guts to say what we are thinking,” she said.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
