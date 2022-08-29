CUNNINGHAM

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham speaks at Towne Tavern during a campaign stop in Indian Land on Saturday, Aug. 27.

 Mac Banks/sports editor

INDIAN LAND — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham and running mate Tally Casey made a brief stop in Indian Land over the weekend.

The candidates stopped at Towne Tavern in Indian Land to campaign in front of a crowd of about 50 people for their Nov. 8 election against Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

