Curtis Faile Jr., 84, of Kershaw, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home.
Born in Kershaw, he was a son of the late Curtis Columbus Faile and Hattie Watts Faile.
Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Judy Robinson Faile; three children, Curtis Edward Faile (Fengyun), Jonathan David Faile (Sonya) and Laura Faile Bowers (Benji); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his brother, Finley Faile.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in White Bluff Baptist Church. Entombment followed in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.