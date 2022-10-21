Curtis Lee Crenshaw, 89, of Heath Springs, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Born in Lancaster County, he was a son of the late John Smith Crenshaw and Dessie Brazell Crenshaw. Mr. Crenshaw served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy. He was a faithful member of Oak Ridge ARP Church. He gave unselfishly to the church with his time. He had served as a deacon and elder emeritus and in various capacities.
Mr. Crenshaw retired from E. I. DuPont Co. He was the founder and former owner of Quality Pool and Spa, founder of Big A, American Auto Parts, president of Crenshaw Rentals and co-owner of Tri-County Rentals. Mr. Crenshaw had a strong work ethic. He continued to work daily until recently.
He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 70 years, Gwendolyn B. Crenshaw; his daughter, Kathy C. Bowers; his son, Mike C. Crenshaw and his wife, Lynn; five grandchildren, Dr. W. Marc Bowers, DMD, PA, and his wife, Dr. Margot Bowers, PHARMD; Jennifer C. Riggins and her husband, Benji, Mica C. Parker and her husband, Steven, B. Chase Bowers and his wife, Elizabeth, and Madison B. Cook and her husband, Bob; 11 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Braylyn, Carson, Hayes, Wells, Bridges, Shaw, Brooks, Mazie Grace, Hicks and Gregory Louise; his sister, Mazie C. Bailey; and his brother, Doil Crenshaw.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Billy L. Bowers.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Crenshaw will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, in the sanctuary of Oak Ridge ARP Church, Heath Springs. Burial will follow in the cemetery with military honors.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Mr. Crenshaw may be made to Ridgeview Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 113, Heath Springs, SC 29058.