Curtis Lee Crenshaw, 89, of Heath Springs, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Born in Lancaster County, he was a son of the late John Smith Crenshaw and Dessie Brazell Crenshaw. Mr. Crenshaw served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy. He was a faithful member of Oak Ridge ARP Church. He gave unselfishly to the church with his time. He had served as a deacon and elder emeritus and in various capacities.

Trending Videos