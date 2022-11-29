LANCASTER — Mr. Curtis Rayford Hilton, 89, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.

Mr. Hilton was the widower of his wife of 55 years, Voncile Carnes Hilton. He was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late Curtis Coleman Hilton and Mary Catoe Hilton. Mr. Hilton was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran, having served on the USS Rochester. He was proud of his service, always wearing his Navy hat. A retired electrician, Mr. Hilton loved his family, going to the beach and watching NASCAR. He enjoyed “piddling around,” just working on things, but not always getting them back together again. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his loving, gentle spirit.

