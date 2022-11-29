LANCASTER — Mr. Curtis Rayford Hilton, 89, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Mr. Hilton was the widower of his wife of 55 years, Voncile Carnes Hilton. He was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late Curtis Coleman Hilton and Mary Catoe Hilton. Mr. Hilton was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran, having served on the USS Rochester. He was proud of his service, always wearing his Navy hat. A retired electrician, Mr. Hilton loved his family, going to the beach and watching NASCAR. He enjoyed “piddling around,” just working on things, but not always getting them back together again. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his loving, gentle spirit.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hilton was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the graveside at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Jessie Adams officiating. Military honors followed the service.
Mr. Hilton is survived by a son, Ray Hilton and his companion, Julie Phillips, of Lancaster; a daughter, Kathy Porter Hall and her husband, Dennis, of Lancaster; a brother, Johnny Hilton of Great Falls; a sister, Myrtis West of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Heather Hilton and Matthew C. Jackson and his wife, Meria; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ellie and Oliva Jackson.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Hilton was preceded in death by a grandson, Larry M. McManus; and three sisters, Jane Ellis, Maxine Moore and Ann Floyd.
The family received friends at the cemetery following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Hilton.