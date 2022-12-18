A Lancaster man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run incident Sunday morning.
A Lancaster man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run incident Sunday morning.
A motorist hit a cyclist about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 18 on Springdale Road, about 2 miles south of Lancaster.
The cyclist, Lamont Stewart, 59, died at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the cyclist was traveling south on Springdale Road when the vehicle, traveling north on the road, hit the cyclist.
The driver of the vehicle is unknown. The vehicle in question is a 1998 through 2005 model Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma, silver in color, according to the Coroner’s Office.
If you have any information on the incident, call the S.C. Highway Patrol at *HP or 888-274-6372.
The incident is being investigated by both the Highway Patrol and Coroner’s Office.
