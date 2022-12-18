LANNWS-12-21-22 HIT AND RUN

This make and model Chevy truck is suspected in a hit-and-run incident that killed a Lancaster man Sunday, Dec. 18.

 S.C. Highway Patrol

A Lancaster man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run incident Sunday morning.

A motorist hit a cyclist about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 18 on Springdale Road, about 2 miles south of Lancaster.

