LANNWS-10-29-22 FAREWELL Dabney award

Lancaster County School Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps presents school board Chair Janice Dabney with an award for her decades of service to the school district. Dabney is retiring when her term expires next month.

 Mac Banks

Two members of the Lancaster County School Board bid farewell at the October meeting this week.

For one of those members, it is a permanent goodbye, while for the other it may only be temporary. Both board Chair Janice Dabney and board secretary Ken Buck will be out of their seats next month.

Trending Videos