Two members of the Lancaster County School Board bid farewell at the October meeting this week.
For one of those members, it is a permanent goodbye, while for the other it may only be temporary. Both board Chair Janice Dabney and board secretary Ken Buck will be out of their seats next month.
The Tuesday, Oct. 25, board meeting opened with Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps recognizing Dabney for her 30-plus years on the school board. Dabney’s term ends next month and she is retiring after deciding not to seek reelection. “This has been a great ride,” she said. “I have seen a lot change over a long time. Most of it has been positive. I am going to miss the people. My season is over, as far as this is concerned. It really has been great.
“The people have been so supportive of me over the years. I appreciate everyone’s support. This district has a good future.”
Phipps presented Dabney with a metal sculpture of a tree made by students at the Career Center.
“We wanted to recognize Ms. Dabney because it has been 33 years or more in serving our school district as a board member,” Phipps said. “She has been extremely supportive of our district. She cares about our kids. We want to say thank you for your service.”
Buck is also coming off the board, not because he wants to, but because redistricting displaced him to where he is no longer living in the district he would represent. Buck currently represents District 7, but that district moved further south in the Panhandle.
Buck lives in what is now District 4, which is represented by board member Brad Small.
District 4 moved north from near the city of Lancaster up to the tip of the Panhandle.
Because Small is already elected to serve that district, he is able to finish out his term, despite not living in the district. “I have appreciated the opportunity to serve,” Buck said. “I have every intention to run again when I get the opportunity. I appreciate the community entrusting me to represent them and I look forward to that opportunity again.”
Buck could run again in 2024 to represent District 4, when Small’s term ends. If Small were to run again, he would have to run in District 1, where he lives. District 1 is up for election this year, so Small wouldn’t be able to run again until 2026, if he chooses to do so.