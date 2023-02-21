Daisey Mae Lang Truesdale, 82, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Daisey Mae Lang Truesdale, 82, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Truesdale, a daughter of the late White Low Lang and late Francis Robinson Lang, was born April 10, 1940, in Lancaster. She was married to Joe Lee Truesdale.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen will officiate.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; son, William Stevens of Lancaster; nine grandchildren, 35 great- grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.