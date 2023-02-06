Dancing with the Stars will highlight the county’s medical community when teams of local dancers take to the Andrew Jackson stage Saturday, Feb. 11.
“This year’s Lancaster County Dancing with the Stars is a celebration of our medical community who always have our well-being in mind,” said Dr. Paul Moncreith, who is spearheading this year’s event. “On Saturday, we have the chance to clap and cheer as they put on their dancing shoes and support the fine arts program at Andrew Jackson Middle School.”
There will be five teams of medical professionals competing in this year’s program: Dr. Douglas Tiedt and Jimola Wade; Dr. Jim Timmons and Beverly Timmons; Tyler Newton and Allison Newton; Dr. Keia Hewitt, Cassie Jenkins and Jimaki Roach; and Javario Crawford and Maegan Barrs.
Andrew Jackson Middle students Raegan Brooks, Neely Kate Deese and Railee Brown are working with Crawford and Barrs. This is Raegan and Railee’s first time working with DWTS.
It was stressful at times with all of her studies and after-school activities, Railee said, “but it’s been fun working with Meagan and Javario.”
Raegan said it had been fun working with the adults and seeing their work come to life on the stage.
The students said it was a great way to see if choreography was what they might want to pursue in the future.
“It’s really showed me that whatever career I want in the future, I know now that I want to help people,” Neely Kate said.
One of the teams is a couple who have been married for almost 53 years – Jim and Beverly Timmons. He is a retired family practitioner and his wife is a retired nurse practitioner.
“We are not professional dancers,” Beverly said. “We enjoy music and we are going to tell our story through the dance.”
They are coached by students Christay Horton, Ava Hunter and Jayla Beckman.
“The program is part of our fundraising efforts to help match funds for grants the school has received. These grants go toward helping all five of our arts departments (dance, theater, visual arts, chorus and band),” Moncreith said.
“The funds are used in conjunction with the Arts in Basic Education (ABC) and the State Department Distinguished Arts Program (DAP) grants,” said Heather Turner, assistant principal at AJMS. "These funds go toward student trips to see plays, equipment and professional development in all five departments."
She said there will be a pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m., involving the chorus, band and theater departments, and the visual arts department will have items on display in the lobby.
“This is truly a whole school effort,” Turner said.
“The parents and students involved in all these classes have been a great help with Dancing With the Stars,” Moncreith said.
The show is at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, with the pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Andrew Jackson Visual and Performing Arts Center, 6865 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw.
Tickets for the event – $20 each – are on sale now at the Preppy Pineapple or Genelle’s in Lancaster and the Rustic Outfitter or Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kershaw.