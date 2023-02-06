Dancing with the Stars will highlight the county’s medical community when teams of local dancers take to the Andrew Jackson stage Saturday, Feb. 11.

“This year’s Lancaster County Dancing with the Stars is a celebration of our medical community who always have our well-being in mind,” said Dr. Paul Moncreith, who is spearheading this year’s event. “On Saturday, we have the chance to clap and cheer as they put on their dancing shoes and support the fine arts program at Andrew Jackson Middle School.”

Trending Videos