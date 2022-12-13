LANCASTER — Danny Steele died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Born June 9, 1948, he was a son of the late Archie Lee “Bob” Steele and Mary Cauthen Steele. He was the husband of Patricia Catoe Steele.
Danny is survived by his wife, Pat Steele; two daughters, Greta Qualls (Ron) and Hollie West (Adam); five grandchildren; and a brother, Terry Steele (Brenda).
A celebration of life service for Danny is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at The Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, with visitation following the service at the church. Burial is private.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family.