From left are Indian Land High School Assistant Principal Rebecca Shackleford, guidance counselor Cynthia Shepard, EJH DAR Good Citizenship Award winner Jurni Amaya DeLoach, DAR member and award presenter Anne Murphy and Principal Kevin Miller.

 Anne Murphy

The Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented two Good Citizenship Awards on Feb. 28 to students at Indian Land and Andrew Jackson high schools.

This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

