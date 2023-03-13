The Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented two Good Citizenship Awards on Feb. 28 to students at Indian Land and Andrew Jackson high schools.
This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
ILHS senior Jurni Amaya DeLoach is looking forward to a career in law. She has been accepted by Harvard University. She spends her days demonstrating academic excellence as demonstrated by her No. 5 class ranking, working as a poll watcher. She is in the National Honor Society, takes part in Best Buddies, served as a delegate to the 2022 Winthrop Model UN, and was elected attorney general at Girls State.
AJHS senior Elyjah Sowell is planning a career in sports medicine. In addition to helping win a regional football championship, he plays the piano, sings and dances, is the male lead in this week’s AJHS production of “Legally Blonde,” as well as being an academic star. He is a Renaissance young man, who was described by the assistant principal as a “daily positive light.”