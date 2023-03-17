Darrian Lionel Perry, 46, died Friday, March 3, 2023.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1976, to Lorraine Perry of Lancaster.
Survivors include his mother; two sons, Darrian Jalen Perry of Lancaster and Kylin Appling of Lake Wylie; one daughter, Aalana Perry of Lancaster; and one granddaughter, Kadence Barnes. There are a host of other family members and friends who will celebrate his life and mourn his passing.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, 912 Clinton Ave. Ext., Lancaster.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.